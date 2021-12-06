News headlines: One-third of Covid tests being taken by children, and Status Red sea warning for Storm Barra

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie.
More than a third of people presenting for testing at Covid-19 centres are children, new data shows.
A family due to travel to the US for a funeral fear they may not be able to travel after delays getting PCR tests and recovery certificates.
A total of 550 landlords left the market this autumn alone, an average of 46 a week, heaping pressure on tenants looking to find a home.
Winds exceeding 130km/h are expected, as well as heavy rain, high tides and storm surges that could lead to coastal and localised flooding.
The owner of a tech business has invested in an air filtration system to woo his staff back to the office – and all 15 are now back at their desks.
The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate is being prosecuted since the army seized power on February 1.
Stephen Victor Warren was born on the day of the Anglo-Irish Treaty signing, his middle name a nod to the feeling of ‘victory’ his parents experienced by Michael Collins’s trip to London.
On a grey and dreary school morning, Keith Walsh and his classmates were playing football in the yard before lessons began. It had started to rain when the future broadcaster saw one of his peers stagger, and then collapse on the ground.
Salary inflation is being triggered by a bidding war for new hires over the last few months, says Michael Nolan, audit partner at Grant Thornton’s Cork office.
Among patients hospitalised with Covid, 12.5 per cent also suffered heart damage, a trial shows, raising fears of a crisis in cardiac services.