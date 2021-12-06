News headlines: One-third of Covid tests being taken by children, and Status Red sea warning for Storm Barra

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie.

Children account for more than a third of tests as HSE battles to meet demand

More than a third of people presenting for testing at Covid-19 centres are children, new data shows.

‘I fear we’ll miss my dad’s funeral in US after delay with tests’

A family due to travel to the US for a funeral fear they may not be able to travel after delays getting PCR tests and recovery certificates.

Tenants feel the squeeze as landlords pull out of rent market

A total of 550 landlords left the market this autumn alone, an average of 46 a week, heaping pressure on tenants looking to find a home.

Status Red sea warning as Storm Barra ‘is coming in like a freight train’ with 130km/h winds, rain, hail and snow expected

Winds exceeding 130km/h are expected, as well as heavy rain, high tides and storm surges that could lead to coastal and localised flooding.

Businessman installs air filtration system in office to woo staff back from remote working

The owner of a tech business has invested in an air filtration system to woo his staff back to the office – and all 15 are now back at their desks.

The Indo Daily: Disquiet on the cold front – Why Covid is not the only virus you need to worry about this winter

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail

The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate is being prosecuted since the army seized power on February 1.

‘My first home had no electricity or running water’ – Stephen shares birthday with signing of document

Stephen Victor Warren was born on the day of the Anglo-Irish Treaty signing, his middle name a nod to the feeling of ‘victory’ his parents experienced by Michael Collins’s trip to London.

Presenter Keith Walsh on the death of his school friend: ‘I saw him take his last breath and it was never discussed again’

On a grey and dreary school morning, Keith Walsh and his classmates were playing football in the yard before lessons began. It had started to rain when the future broadcaster saw one of his peers stagger, and then collapse on the ground.

Eye-popping pay on offer ‘not enough to woo staff’

Salary inflation is being triggered by a bidding war for new hires over the last few months, says Michael Nolan, audit partner at Grant Thornton’s Cork office.

One in eight Covid patients also suffered heart damage

Among patients hospitalised with Covid, 12.5 per cent also suffered heart damage, a trial shows, raising fears of a crisis in cardiac services.