News headlines: Nowhere for Ukrainian 10,000 refugees to stay by end of month; Air France plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing

Nowhere for 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to stay by end of month

The State’s capacity to house Ukrainian refugees is nearing exhaustion, with a shortage of beds anticipated by the end of this week and as many as 10,000 people having no accommodation at all by the end of the month, the Cabinet has been secretly warned.

The Indo Daily: Russian Roulette – will Ireland have to ration its gas supply?

Health Department refuses to say who signed off on Trinity role for Holohan

The Department of Health has refused to answer questions about who signed off on Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment to a newly created role in Trinity College while continuing to fund his €187,000 public service salary.

‘Russians burn bodies in Mariupol to cover up war crimes’



Russian forces are hiding their war crimes in Mariupol by burning the bodies of murdered civilians in mobile crematoriums, the city’s mayor has said.

‘We want Robert home, his children need him – we’re living a nightmare’

Today marks one year since Irish-based Australian engineer Robert Pether was arrested and illegally detained in Baghdad. And his family say they do not know when they will see him again.

Immunity to Covid-19 wanes significantly three months after booster, experts warn

Covid-19 booster vaccine immunity can wane dramatically after three months to between 25-40pc, Irish immunisation experts warned yesterday. Two to four weeks after a booster dose vaccine, effectiveness can range from 60-75pc but after three months it drops significantly further.

German bank asks court to wind up arm of Irish aircraft lessor

One of Germany’s biggest banks has asked the High Court in Dublin to wind up an Ireland-based unit of Carlyle Aviation Partners, one of the largest aircraft lessors in the world.

Go-ahead for new booster is aimed at giving longer protection against Omicron variants

A second Covid-19 booster shot for certain at-risk groups has been given the go-ahead. It follows similar moves in the UK and the US. What is behind the decision and how will people be offered the additional jab?

Air France plane ‘went nuts’ ahead of aborted landing

Air-safety investigators have opened an inquiry after an Air France plane “went nuts” on its approach to land at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The Indo Daily: Data Dispute – Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom

Who are Vladimir Putin’s daughters? Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonov sanctioned by the US

The daughters of Vladimir Putin have been targeted in the latest round of sanctions against Russia for its continued war in Ukraine, US officials have said.

Maxwell family ‘shocked’ after judge refuses retrial over juror revelation he was abuse victim

The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell say they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British socialite on sex trafficking charges.

Thousands of workers to miss out on sick pay despite new law, Tánaiste warned

Thousands of women and non-Irish national workers will not qualify for paid sick leave for three months a year under ‘landmark’ legislation, it has been claimed.