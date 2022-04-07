News headlines: Nowhere for Ukrainian 10,000 refugees to stay by end of month; Air France plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing

Check out today's top stories across Independent.ie.
The State’s capacity to house Ukrainian refugees is nearing exhaustion, with a shortage of beds anticipated by the end of this week and as many as 10,000 people having no accommodation at all by the end of the month, the Cabinet has been secretly warned.
The Department of Health has refused to answer questions about who signed off on Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment to a newly created role in Trinity College while continuing to fund his €187,000 public service salary.
Russian forces are hiding their war crimes in Mariupol by burning the bodies of murdered civilians in mobile crematoriums, the city’s mayor has said.
Today marks one year since Irish-based Australian engineer Robert Pether was arrested and illegally detained in Baghdad. And his family say they do not know when they will see him again.
Covid-19 booster vaccine immunity can wane dramatically after three months to between 25-40pc, Irish immunisation experts warned yesterday. Two to four weeks after a booster dose vaccine, effectiveness can range from 60-75pc but after three months it drops significantly further.
One of Germany’s biggest banks has asked the High Court in Dublin to wind up an Ireland-based unit of Carlyle Aviation Partners, one of the largest aircraft lessors in the world.
A second Covid-19 booster shot for certain at-risk groups has been given the go-ahead. It follows similar moves in the UK and the US. What is behind the decision and how will people be offered the additional jab?
Air-safety investigators have opened an inquiry after an Air France plane “went nuts” on its approach to land at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The daughters of Vladimir Putin have been targeted in the latest round of sanctions against Russia for its continued war in Ukraine, US officials have said.
The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell say they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British socialite on sex trafficking charges.
Thousands of women and non-Irish national workers will not qualify for paid sick leave for three months a year under ‘landmark’ legislation, it has been claimed.