News headlines: New pub laws will have dire impact, warn health chiefs; Man accused of raping unconscious wife found not guilty on four charges

Under new licensing laws, coming home too late from the pub could be problematic. Photo: Stock image

Stephen Donnelly did not share warning from his officials on new alcohol laws

New laws to allow pubs and nightclubs stay open later will increase alcohol-related disease and pile pressure on our already strained health services, the Department of Health has warned.

Husband accused of raping unconscious wife with household objects found not guilty on four charges

The jury in the Central Criminal Court trial returned four not guilty verdicts on Friday after nearly eight hours of deliberating. They were unable to reach a verdict on the remaining 11 counts. The man bowed his head as the majority verdicts were handed down, while the woman left court before they were fully delivered. Some of the jurors were in tears.

‘Never in a million years did we think Savita would die’

A decade on, Savita Halappanavar’s friend recalls a special person who spread much love through compassion, dance and her warm smile.

‘Not even the Grinch would ban this loved Christmas tradition’ – backlash over live crib ban

For nearly 30 years, members of the Sherlock family have shepherded animals to the specially installed stables outside the Mansion House in Dublin for the live animal crib. However, the Lord Mayor, Green Party councillor Caroline Conroy, has said there will be no reversing the decision to remove live animals from the Nativity crib.

‘Tripledemic’ of viruses looms as hospitals face a busy weekend

Ireland could be at risk of a “tripledemic” that would cripple hospitals – with a potential surge of Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) brewing.

Let down by the health system, Lynsey Bennett was a warrior who fought to the end for more time with her children

Tributes have been paid to Lynsey Bennett (34), who captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the Late Late Show last year to talk about her devastating cervical cancer prognosis.

‘Lockdown brain tumour spurred me to follow my dream’

A Dublin mother diagnosed with a brain tumour during lockdown has revealed how her illness taught her to seize the day and fulfil a 15-year ambition to record her songs.

People at risk of freezing to death as temperatures plummet to -20C, says Kyiv mayor

Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter if the West does not urgently send blankets and generators to keep them warm, Vitali Klitschko has said.

Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87: Rock’n’roll wild man’s music career survived the scandal of his marriage to cousin (13)

Jerry Lee Lewis – the untameable rock ’n’ roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On – has died aged 87.

3,500 health staff appeal payment of €1,000 Covid bonus

Almost 3,500 healthcare workers have lodged appeals in relation to payment of the Government’s €1,000 Covid recognition bonus.

‘I’ve run every Dublin Marathon’: It’s been a long run for race veteran Mary Nolan Hickey but she’s showing no sign of slowing down at 70

Mary Nolan Hickey will run her 42nd consecutive Dublin Marathon tomorrow at the age of 70, making her one of only six people who have completed every one.

‘A wee life was lost – I used census time capsule to record my miscarriage,’ says senator who tells of crushing loss at Christmas

Erin McGreehan was consumed by ‘guilt and anger’ when she miscarried, and says women suffering such loss deserve more compassion and better treatment.

Elon Musk took over Twitter – then some users began testing chaos

In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair.