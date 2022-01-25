Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie today.

Government to identify locations for remote working hubs

The Government is to identify locations for remote working hubs around the country as ministers meet to discuss legislation to make it a legal right for employees to request working remotely.

‘It was brilliant to see him again after so long’ – Wexford man Diarmuid (103) returns to local pub as restrictions lift

A party atmosphere spread around Wexford town as friends reunited for a long-awaited night out, an opportunity to fully let their hair down after two years.

Bill payers to save an extra €13.50 in energy credit scheme after cost of VAT included

The cost of value-added tax (VAT) will be included in the Government’s new energy credit scheme, meaning bill payers will save €113.50 when the scheme is introduced later this year.

Doctor says he was ‘sidelined’ after highlighting issues with prescribing of children’s medication

Dr Ankur Sharma, the doctor whose concerns sparked a major review into the handling of the cases of 1,300 young mental health patients, believes he was left with no option but to resign, claiming he was “sidelined” after turning whistleblower.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington finding it ‘nearly impossible’ to get a mortgage

Not even one of the country’s most acclaimed sports stars can land a winning blow when it comes to navigating the Irish property market – she still can’t get mortgage approval.

The Indo Daily: Remembering Bloody Sunday – 50 years on

Garda focus in teen sex assault case is on number of attackers

Gardaí are investigating if more than one suspect was involved in the sexual assaults of two teenage girls over the weekend.

How much of a threat is the new ‘Stealth Omicron’ sub-variant?

An offshoot of Omicron, which has been detected in Ireland, is currently under investigation in the UK. It has been found in several countries including Denmark which has seen a second peak. So, how much of a threat is this variant?

‘A quiet, decent man’ – Funeral takes place of man whose body was taken to Carlow post office to collect pension

The funeral of Peadar Doyle, the man whose body was carried into a post office in Carlow in an attempt to collect his pension, has taken place yesterday. Peadar, who passed away on Friday, January 21, was laid to rest today at St Mary’s Cemetery after a Funeral Mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Askea at 11am on Monday morning.

Billions wiped off Irish shares as market wakes up to the prospect of deepening crisis in Ukraine

Irish stocks shared in a general market rout on Monday, wiping as much as €6bn off the combined valuations of the biggest listed Irish companies as the prospect of war in Ukraine and rising interest rates sent investors diving for safety.

Spectacular scenes in Galway as murmuration of thousands of starlings sweep across the sky



