News headlines: More tech job losses feared in cuts at Facebook parent Meta; 9 in 10 long-Covid patients still ill after year

Nine in 10 long-Covid sufferers are sick with symptoms for one year or more

The true scale of long-Covid in Ireland has been laid bare as a new study reveals today that almost nine in 10 people living with the condition can suffer symptoms for up to a year or more after infection.

Nursing homes can claim €31,500 under new energy scheme

Nursing homes will be able to claim more than €30,000 to help pay their soaring energy bills under a €10m government scheme.





The Indo Daily: Drugs, Dumping Julia Roberts, and Escaping Death — The not so funny life of Friends star Matthew Perry

‘Will I ever get my old life back?’ Student (26) on her struggle with Long Covid

Nikita Slattery was diagnosed with long-Covid in June, 2022. The student (26) feels she is “mourning her old self,” after illness took over her life.

Fears grow for more Irish tech jobs as Meta reported to be planning job cuts from next week

Fears are growing for the jobs of Irish tech workers after news emerged that Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc is planning to begin layoffs that will affect thousands of workers from this week.

‘We’ve protected them from foxes for 40 years but this virus is a big worry’ – Turkey farmers on avian flu alert

The danger of the new strain of avian flu virus, which has plagued turkey growers in the UK, Europe and the US, has changed Irish farmers’ routines – even ones that go back decades.

Up, up and away: the soaring cost of a break this Christmas – and how to save a few euro

Christmas breaks have soared in price with many domestic and international destinations already fully booked, as Irish travellers are willing to spend heavily on festive holidays.

Ice rink operator takes the ‘difficult decision’ to pull plug as insurance jumps by 700pc

Galway city’s only ice rink will no longer be opening for Christmas this year after the insurance premium increased by 700pc.

‘It’s no longer fit for purpose’ – Dáil committee to grill An Bord Pleanála chiefs on €1m paid out to developers

The Dáil’s powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to grill An Bord Pleanála (ABP) chiefs about over €1m that has been paid to developers.

Tech giant Stripe commits to job growth in Ireland despite layoffs



Stripe job cuts may not hit Ireland as hard as other locations, the company has indicated, saying “our commitment to our Irish headquarters remains as strong as ever”.

IRA victims’ families criticise Mary Lou McDonald’s gangland comments

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has been criticised by families of IRA victims for her comments that there is “no comparison” between IRA and gangland violence.

‘It breaks his heart to think he may not sing again but there’s always hope’ – Son reveals Eurovision star Roy Taylor’s courageous battle with motor neurone disease

Just over three decades ago, Roy Taylor was something of a household name, after he and his band, Jump the Gun, represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest. But almost 30 years to the day, on April 12, 2018, the musician and singer was dealt a terrible blow when he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).