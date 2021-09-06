News headlines: Major Covid restrictions lift today as big cities lag behind on return to 'old normal'; hospitality sector 'being held together by teens'

The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the once bustling tourism and hospitality sectors in Dublin

Varadkar’s warning about UK reopening just days before he travelled to festival

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the live events industry that the UK’s reopening is “definitely” not an example to follow, just days before travelling to London to attend a music festival.

Life is returning to normal – but city living has yet to fully recover after lockdown months

As the last restrictions on society begin to ease, people have returned to shops and places of work in comparable numbers to January 2020 just before Covid-19 restrictions were introduced. However new data has revealed big cities, especially Dublin, are lagging behind in the return to normality.

Exodus of staff hits hospitality sector just as consumers get back out again

’I've got a great team in housekeeping,” hotelier Anthony Moloney says. “But if one person gets sick, either myself or my wife are doing rooms… it’s that tight.” Anthony and Deirdre run Doolin Inn, a 22-room country house and restaurant in Co Clare. Business has been brisk as Covid restrictions ease but, like many Irish tourism and hospitality businesses, they now find themselves facing another perfect storm: staff shortage.

Students paying up to €11,000 for accommodation on campus



UCD updated its costs for on-campus accommodation for this coming academic year, with options ranging from €6,728 to €10,526 for first year students and €6,447 to €11,113 for returning students.

Taliban say they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul – the last anti-Taliban holdout

Thousands of Taliban fighters overrun eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area.

Coronavirus now found in all sewage treatment plants

The virus that causes Covid-19 has been detected for the first time in wastewater across the whole country. It was detected in all wastewater catchment areas that are part of a surveillance programme to monitor Covid’s spread.

Pope calls for strength as Hurricane Ida death toll hits 66

Hurricane Ida’s death toll in the US northeast rose yesterday to at least 50 people, with many holding out hope for the missing in the floodwaters and Pope Francis calling on those affected by the disaster to be strong.

Coalition parties differ wildly on policies on deleting of texts

Major differences have emerged in how Government ministers treat the deletion of text messages, with apparent splits along party lines. It comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Foreign Minister Simon Coveney deleting texts relating to the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy.

Investigation launched after PSNI officer left gun in hotel

Shocked staff at a hotel in Co Down contacted the PSNI after they found a gun that an officer left behind. The weapon was recovered and the Belfast-based officer informed they were under investigation as a result.

HSE expects to conduct up to 20,000 Covid tests today as part of a ‘busy’ month ahead

HSE testing for Covid-19 was forecast to be at near capacity today as a busy September is expected following the return of thousands of children to classrooms.