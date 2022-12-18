News headlines: Leo Varadkar bets on more of the same with Cabinet; tragic soldier Seán Rooney may have been mistaken for Israeli military

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie.
The Coalition is gambling on stability over change as the Government leaders made minimal alterations to their ministerial teams following the handing over of power between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
Murdered soldier Private Seán Rooney and his colleagues may have been targeted in Lebanon after being mistaken for Israeli soldiers, according to a security source.
The family of the late GAA player Dillon Quirke have launched a charity in his name.
The fall in Ireland’s gangland murder rate has been directly linked to the conviction and jailing of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh this year, the nation’s top officer fighting organised crime has said.
Lionel Messi is just one win away from World Cup glory — and veteran pundit Eamon Dunphy says he’ll find it hard to hold back the tears if the Argentinian genius lifts the trophy for the first time.
Concerns have been raised over how the Irish Prison Service manages officers who take excessive sick leave — as one staff member was off duty for five years before they were dismissed from their job.
Kathleen Watkins talks about coping with loss, her strong faith and her father’s colourful past.
Film composer Carter Burwell has opened up about the challenge set him by movie director Martin McDonagh, when working on the music for his multiple award-nominated movie The Banshees of Inisherin.
An independent report into historical child sex abuse allegations at St John Ambulance (SJA) is not expected to be published until the New Year, leaving victims “retraumatised”, according to one survivor.
Gangland target James “Nellie” Walsh has returned to his native Ronanstown in west Dublin after fleeing his Wexford home.
Alexandros Kaili was on his way out of his Brussels hotel on Tuesday morning last week with his wheelie bag, seemingly bound for the airport, when he was stopped by Belgian police. They wanted to check out the bag — for good reason. In it, they found approximately €600,000 in freshly printed banknotes that may have been withdrawn from Belgian banks.