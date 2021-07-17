News headlines Ireland: young unvaccinated people face long Covid threat from Delta wave; and children's hospital hit by arson attacks

Fatigue, chest pain anxiety – fighting the lasting legacy of long Covid

Thousands of people are struggling in silence with crippling symptoms of long Covid, months after they have recovered from the virus, it emerged yesterday. Long Covid can leave a legacy of symptoms ranging from fatigue, breathlessness, chest pain, palpitations, lack of sleep, anxiety and depression for months after recovery.

Covid Cert minister holidays as thousands wait for travel passes

The minister in charge of rolling out Digital Covid Certificates will be on holidays when they are launched next week. Ireland is the last EU country to adopt the system and hundreds of thousands of people are still waiting for their passes to arrive.

Public urged to avoid barbecues despite weather as infections ‘roar’

Crowded back garden barbecues this weekend as temperatures soar are on a blacklist for Covid-19 spread amid warnings of “roaring growth” in the highly infectious Delta variant.

Gardaí investigate another suspected arson incident at National Children’s Hospital site

A sinister campaign of arson is continuing at the National Children’s Hospital construction site with the latest incident happening last Monday morning. The fire that was started at the Dublin site earlier this week is understood to be around the 20th in recent weeks.

Fraudsters stealing real director details to set up fake Irish firms

International fraudsters are now engaging in identity theft of legitimate company directors in Ireland as they continue to set up fake firms at the Companies Registration Office, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Restaurant bosses will not reopen indoors until staff are vaccinated

A number of restaurant owners have revealed they will not reopen for indoor dining until all their staff are offered a vaccine. As Delta numbers begin to surge, the bosses of some eateries including 31 Lennox in Dublin’s Portobello and Nelly’s Café in Drumcondra said they will not resume service inside their premises from the Government target date of July 26.

Amnesty ‘not a fait accompli’ as all five Northern parties and Dublin are united

All five Northern Ireland political parties and the Irish Government have presented a wall of opposition to UK plans for an effective amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the plan to give former British service personnel and loyalist and republican paramilitaries a “no-prosecution guarantee” for crimes up to the Good Friday Agreement of April 1998 was not a done deal.

‘Intimidation’ case brothers charged with fraudulently claiming pandemic payments

Two brothers alleged to have been involved in a campaign of intimidation aimed at halting land sales have appeared in court charged with fraudulently claiming the pandemic unemployment payment.

Child accidentally locked up in creche to receive €16,000

A judge has approved a €16,000 personal injuries settlement for a five-year-old child who was locked up alone in a hotel creche.

Burden of household chores still falls to women, CSO survey reveals

Women living with men believe they are still doing the bulk of household chores, even if they work outside the home, according to the latest survey from the CSO.







