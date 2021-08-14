News headlines Ireland: Vaccinated pupils won’t have to miss school over close contact, and temperatures in Europe close to hitting 50C

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Divide as vaccinated pupils won’t have to remain at home if they are a close contact

Vaccinated pupils will not have to stay home if they are a close contact of a Covid case in school, but unvaccinated children will have to take time out of class. The HSE is planning to exempt vaccinated children from taking a test and restricting their movements for 10 to 14 days as long they themselves have no symptoms.

While the spotlight was on Kinahan gardaí quietly went after The Monk

Arrest in Spain shows that while even the smartest criminals can run, they can’t always hide, writes Paul Williams.

Expert warns next month too soon for return to offices without proper plan

A public health expert has warned that a return to the office by thousands of workers from early next month is too soon as Delta cases surge. Professor Anthony Staines of DCU said he did not think “with the best will in the world” that all “plans and mitigations” can be in place if the government announces a September reopening later this month.

World is gripped by extreme weather as temperatures in Europe close to hitting 50C

Firefighters and aircraft battled fresh blazes across the Mediterranean while thick smoke from wildfires meant Siberians were warned to remain indoors, as extreme weather continued to grip the world yesterday.

Over 26,000 pupils now attend fee-paying post-primary schools

New figures published by the Department of Education show there was a 1.3pc increase in the numbers attending private secondary schools in the recent school year – with 345 additional pupils enrolled in 2020/21 to bring the figure to a total of 26,226.

Children may use ‘pester power’ to sway hesitant parents into letting them get the jab, expert says

As vaccines were offered to children aged 12 to 15 this week, Dr Jane Walsh, a lecturer in psychology and director of the Mobile Technology and Health Research Group at NUI Galway, said vaccine-hesitant parents could be swayed by the views of their children.

British police believe mass shooting ‘was domestically related that spilled into street’

A gunman killed five people including a three-year-old girl before turning the weapon on himself in a mass shooting that lasted less than 10 minutes, police have confirmed. Jake Davison (22) shot and killed a 51-year-old woman at a house in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, on Thursday evening before going outside and “immediately” shooting dead the girl and her male relative, aged 43.

Gardaí launch investigation as four-month-old baby found alone in a Kerry cemetery

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to a four-month-old baby being found alone in a pram in a Kerry cemetery in the early hours of the morning.