News headlines Ireland: Tax rises necessary to cover overspend; new DNA to help in hunt for truth about Baby John

Gardaí hope advances in DNA and a raft of new samples could identify boy’s parents, Catherine Fegan reports.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has admitted he is “frankly embarrassed” as he faces into his first motion of no-confidence since taking office.
Taxes will have to rise to cover any Government overspends on areas like health and climate, the State’s budget watchdog warns today.
Universities have lost €270m in commercial revenue because of Covid, income on which they rely to fund their operations.
Appearing before TDs and senators at the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning, Dr Tony Holohan will say that “rapid” self-isolation, mask wearing and robust testing and contact tracing will remain through the autumn and winter.
A monk who raised concerns over financial governance and inappropriate behaviour at a Co Meath monastery has called for new protections for whistleblowers in the Catholic Church.
Future EU laws to tackle plastic pollution have prompted one Irish firm to get ahead of regulations by making tops that do not detach from bottles.