News headlines Ireland: Tax rises necessary to cover overspend; new DNA to help in hunt for truth about Baby John

Exhumation of Baby John could solve decades-old mystery

Gardaí hope advances in DNA and a raft of new samples could identify boy’s parents, Catherine Fegan reports.

Coveney admits ‘embarrassment’ as he faces Dáil vote over Zappone row

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has admitted he is “frankly embarrassed” as he faces into his first motion of no-confidence since taking office.

Warning over tax hikes to help cover Government spend

Taxes will have to rise to cover any Government overspends on areas like health and climate, the State’s budget watchdog warns today.

Universities lose €270m in commercial revenue due to Covid-19

Universities have lost €270m in commercial revenue because of Covid, income on which they rely to fund their operations.

Future restrictions ‘cannot be ruled out’, Chief Medical Officer will warn

Appearing before TDs and senators at the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning, Dr Tony Holohan will say that “rapid” self-isolation, mask wearing and robust testing and contact tracing will remain through the autumn and winter.

‘I was left ostracised after airing worries about Co Meath monastery’, claims monk

A monk who raised concerns over financial governance and inappropriate behaviour at a Co Meath monastery has called for new protections for whistleblowers in the Catholic Church.

Putting a cap on the waste from plastic bottle tops

Future EU laws to tackle plastic pollution have prompted one Irish firm to get ahead of regulations by making tops that do not detach from bottles.