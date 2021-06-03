News headlines Ireland: Revenue to check up on homeowners who undervalue homes for LPT, what is the Delta variant, and how to protect your phone from scammers

Revenue are to crackdown on low home valuations for property tax as households are being asked to fairly value their homes. Meanwhile, thousands of people who received their first AstraZeneca dose may get fully vaccinated soon as the gap between doses can be reduced from 12 to eight weeks under new advice.

Revenue in property tax crackdown on low home valuations by homeowners

Revenue will be tasked with closely monitoring home valuations, with the Government putting their trust in homeowners to accurately value their houses under the new property tax system. Owners found to have undervalued their properties will have to pay backdated taxes with interest

Thousands who got first AstraZeneca dose may get fully vaccinated soon amid advice to reduce gap to eight weeks

Thousands of people who got a first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may be fully vaccinated sooner than expected following new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). The recommendation allows for flexibility of between eight and 12 weeks between the first and second dose

Explainer: What is the Delta Covid-19 variant and what are the potential risks?

For a threat that is the dark cloud that could sour our road out of lockdown, there is much we still do not know about the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus, renamed Delta.

Sunshine here to stay as RSA issues a drink-driving warning for bank holiday weekend

It was finally beginning to feel like summer this week, but the month of May was cool and wet everywhere. The last few days have seen glorious sunshine in places, but May was certainly a mix of weather with rain, thunder, wind and sunshine all thrown into the mix. Here's what to expect for the weekend.

Top civil servant admits ‘scientific basis’ needed for setting pay after controversy over €292,000 salary for Robert Watt

THE State’s top civil servant has said it would be better if there was a “scientific” benchmarking process behind pay increases for senior civil servants in the wake of the Robert Watt controversy.

‘Some people were actually using the interview email from us to justify extending the PUP’

Getting potential employees to turn up for interviews is proving to be difficult for Lorraine Butler, managing director of the outsourced sales and marketing agency CPM Ireland. Butler, who does not mince her words, says the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has been a factor in the struggle to find staff.

Kevin Lunney was in ‘unreal pain’ as attackers broke his leg and engraved his chest

Businessman Kevin Lunney told gardaí he suffered “unreal pain” when his leg was broken and he was slashed with a Stanley knife, after being abducted outside his Co Fermanagh home.

Canadian cabinet minister in new pledge of support after bodies of 215 children found at former residential school

A Canadian cabinet minister has pledged to support efforts to find more unmarked graves after the remains of 215 children were found at a former boarding school for indigenous children. The comments from Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett came as First Nations leaders called for an examination of other former residential schools – institutions that held indigenous children taken from their families.

Call to action – How to stay one step ahead of scam calls and texts

There has been a surge in hacking, scam calls and scam texts in Ireland in the last six months. This week, operators such as Vodafone are warning about the ‘Flubot’ viral text (which, so far, only affects Android phones). Is there anything you can do to defend your phone?

Time for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland to see the light shine at end of winless tunnel

Stephen Kenny says this evening’s friendly with Andorra is the chance for his Irish team to start making winning a habit. The manager has come under heavy scrutiny after failing to register a victory in his 11 games in charge and he will be expected to see off extremely modest opposition ranked 158th in the world this evening.