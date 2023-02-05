News headlines Ireland: Outrage as wife killer appointed to top Orange Order post; Fisherman (20s) drowns after going overboard off Donegal coast

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

‘I did my time’ – outrage after wife killer is appointed to top post in Orange Order

A convicted wife killer has been appointed to a top role in the Orange Order sparking fury amongst its members.

Fisherman (20s) drowns after going overboard crabbing vessel off Donegal coast

A young fisherman has been drowned after he went overboard while fishing on a crabbing vessel off the Co Donegal coast overnight. The incident happened 70 miles north-west of Arranmore Island.

‘The shopping list is still on the table’ – Daniel O’Donnell says death of sister Kathleen (67) ‘happened so quickly’

Heartbroken star Daniel O’Donnell yesterday paid tribute to his beloved sister, Kathleen, who died suddenly at the family home on Friday morning.

‘Dodgy drugs’ fears as 37-year-old twins discovered lying side by side at house party

A twin brother and sister were found dead in a house yesterday amid fears they may have been killed by dodgy drugs.

Witness comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day

‘It’s a disgrace, it’s an abuse of players’ – Colm O’Rourke slams fixtures chaos following Meath win

Meath boss Colm O’Rourke had some harsh words to say after watching his side pick up their second Allianz League Division 2 win at Pairc Tailteann.

Revealed: RTÉ’s Liveline is Ireland’s most complained about show

RTÉ’S Liveline was the most complained about show last year to the broadcasting authority although none of the gripes made by angry listeners have so far been upheld.

Pictured: Fraudster banker who admitted fleecing customers to fund gambling habit

George Simpson was “robbing Peter to pay Paul”, but he was caught when the executor of a dead man’s will noticed irregularities in the estate.

Damien Comer stretchered off as Roscommon produce stunning comeback to down Galway in dramatic finale

Damien Comer was stretchered off in the opening minutes with what appeared to be a serious leg injury as Davy Burke’s revitalised Roscommon kicked the last five points in Pearse Stadium to take the spoils of victory over Galway.

Natalie McNally: Suspected killer’s fake alibi video still on YouTube

The YouTube video used as an alibi by Natalie McNally’s alleged killer remains online for the world to watch. When he was arrested on December 19 in connection with the alleged murder of his pregnant partner, Stephen McCullagh told police he had been taking part in a six-hour livestream on YouTube on the night she was killed.

Man who trashed Airbnb by putting holes in walls, smashing TV and assaulting owner avoids jail

A man who was high on drink and drugs when he trashed an Airbnb and assaulted the owners has narrowly escaped going to prison.

Ryanair slams ‘unacceptable’ delays at Dublin Airport caused by drones

Ryanair has called for government action after a number of flights were diverted at Dublin Airport this weekend due to disruption caused by drones.

Liam Brady: I was beaten up by gang on Tube after IRA bombings

Former Republic of Ireland star Liam Brady has recalled how he was beaten up by a gang in England after the IRA’s Birmingham pub bombings.