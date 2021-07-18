News headlines Ireland: 'Menacing' phone calls to Holohan and Glynn; and when Sinéad O'Connor met Ian Bailey

‘Menacing and threatening’ phone calls to Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn

Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn have been subjected to “menacing and threatening” phone calls , which are now under garda investigation, the Sunday Independent can reveal. The chief medical officer, who chairs Nphet, and the deputy CMO received the “sinister” calls on Friday.

When Sinéad O’Connor met Ian Bailey — ‘No one thinks I killed her anymore’

Sinéad O’Connor joined a sozzled Ian Bailey over lunch to hear what he had to say about Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her killer.

UCD receives pleas for action after Dolores Cahill’s garda row

University College Dublin’s president has received complaints from members of the public requesting that UCD professor and anti-lockdown campaigner Dolores Cahill be removed from its staff.

‘I’m the only one prepared to say how I feel about Micheál Martin’ - Marc MacSharry

In an interview with Hugh O'Connell, the forthright Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry invokes Robert Mugabe as he reflects on his party’s future.

Ketamine to be used in trial for treating depression

One hundred people suffering from severe depression will take part in a major clinical trial to determine if ketamine can help treat the illness. In Ireland, over 200,000 people experience a depressive episode each year, with approximately 6,000 requiring acute care.

Davy Fitzgerald blasts treatment of his family as 'an absolute and utter disgrace' after defeat to Clare

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald lashed out at press and social media critics of his father, the Clare county secretary, after his side exited the championship in Thurles, losing to his native county.

Local authority pays back €80,000 after funding ‘overlap’

Mayo County Council has returned an €80,000 State grant for a local tourism project, after government officials questioned an “overlap” in funding. The discrepancy emerged after the Department of Rural and Community Development raised questions about a “potential overlap” in public funding of the project — a velorail in Kiltimagh, where pedal-powered carriages run on a railway line.

Return to Leinster House will mean new rules for TDs

Politicians will be required to show vaccine passes to access the Dáil bar and restaurant, continue wearing masks and potentially use electronic voting cards when they return to Leinster House in the autumn.

Airbnb lobbies O’Brien for ‘fair’ letting regulations

Online booking platform Airbnb has lobbied Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to introduce “fair and proportionate” regulations for the short-term rental sector.

Pandemic sees huge fall in strike-offs by the Companies Registration Office

The Companies Registration Office (CRO), the central repository of public statutory information on Irish companies and business names, reported a huge drop in the amount of enforcement it carried out last year due to the pandemic.