News headlines Ireland: Gardaí investigate alleged lockdown rape at care centre; and Paul Kimmage investigates Irish Horse Racing’s Dirty Secrets

Gardaí investigating alleged rape of a young woman with an intellectual disability by a staff member at a care home

Gardaí are investigating an allegation that a young woman with an intellectual disability was raped by a staff member in a residential facility during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Carey’s assets being hunted by private investigator

A private investigator has been hired to track down the assets of former hockey star Catriona Carey, who is under garda investigation for allegedly defrauding distressed borrowers.

Paul Kimmage investigates Irish Horse Racing’s Dirty Secrets - Part One

Stephen Mahon’s life in racing has brought him joy, disappointment and vilification, but when he began supplying information on alleged doping of horses to the authorities, he thought he was doing the right thing

‘Lockdown parties’ allegation rejected in HSE review

A whistleblower’s claims that contact tracing staff held office lockdown parties in breach of the Covid-19 guidelines have not been substantiated.

Man who lost wife and daughter in crash claims RSA ‘abandoned’ him

A man whose wife and daughter were killed in a car crash has expressed disappointment that a TV ad highlighting the danger of unaccompanied learner drivers was withdrawn by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) after less than two months and never replaced.

Auditors probe care home Covid grants over €12m voucher claims

An audit is under way of nursing homes’ spending of support payments during the pandemic as claims emerged €12m may have been spent on gift vouchers for staff.

Mia Döring on the Irish sex trade: ‘Seeing you is a hobby they feel entitled to indulge’



When she was a student, Mia Döring found herself in the Irish sex trade. Here she traces the exploitation that led her there – and the trauma she still feels today.

It’s official: men are quitters – a greater rate of women stay the course with the Defence Forces

Around three in 10 male recruits who sign up for the Irish military never make it past the training stage and are discharged.