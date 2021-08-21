News headlines Ireland: Explosive letter claims that brokers aided insurance hikes; elderly man in retirement home may hold vital information on Sophie Toscan du Plantier death

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...
An explosive letter sent between regulators has unveiled damning allegations of how an insurance broker lobby group was suspected of acting as a go-between to help firms co-ordinate premium hikes at the expense of drivers.
An eyewitness has described the horrific aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision in Galway in which an infant was among four people killed.
The former Olympic Council boss claims that he has been unfairly treated and his name discredited, writes Paul Williams
It is understood the man has long recounted corroborative detail in relation to a key aspect of the investigation, but has thought the information to be unimportant.
The vast majority of pubs and restaurants have not yet been inspected for compliance with Covid regulations, more than three weeks since reopening.
The comedian discusses how his dogs Stella and Wendy taught him to appreciate the simple things.
The Delta-plus coronavirus variant, which it is feared carries a mutation that makes it easier to catch, has been detected in 45 people in this country.
The chaotic ‘gut-wrenching’ retreat of US forces from Afghanistan has caused many to question President Joe Biden’s competence and his reputation for empathy, writes Robert Schmuhl
The guidelines for the reopening of schools are based on outdated public health advice, leaving them at risk of major Covid-19 outbreaks, a group of scientists and epidemiologists warned yesterday.
Shane Kingston has been recalled to the Cork hurling team for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final against Limerick after his sensational semi-final impact as a substitute.