News headlines Ireland: Explosive letter claims that brokers aided insurance hikes; elderly man in retirement home may hold vital information on Sophie Toscan du Plantier death

Explosive letter claims brokers aided insurance hikes

An explosive letter sent between regulators has unveiled damning allegations of how an insurance broker lobby group was suspected of acting as a go-between to help firms co-ordinate premium hikes at the expense of drivers.

Drivers fought to save woman in aftermath of horror crash

An eyewitness has described the horrific aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision in Galway in which an infant was among four people killed.

Pat Hickey interview: 'Shane Ross is wrong, I’m not a patsy to Putin or any dictator'

The former Olympic Council boss claims that he has been unfairly treated and his name discredited, writes Paul Williams

Elderly man in retirement home may hold vital information on Sophie Toscan du Plantier death

It is understood the man has long recounted corroborative detail in relation to a key aspect of the investigation, but has thought the information to be unimportant.

Vast majority of pubs and restaurants have not been inspected for Covid rules

The vast majority of pubs and restaurants have not yet been inspected for compliance with Covid regulations, more than three weeks since reopening.

Weekend Q&A: Comedian PJ Gallagher

The comedian discusses how his dogs Stella and Wendy taught him to appreciate the simple things.

Delta-plus variant detected in 45 people as daily cases top 2,000

The Delta-plus coronavirus variant, which it is feared carries a mutation that makes it easier to catch, has been detected in 45 people in this country.

Joe Biden’s Afghan humiliation: ‘This betrayal will live in infamy’

The chaotic ‘gut-wrenching’ retreat of US forces from Afghanistan has caused many to question President Joe Biden’s competence and his reputation for empathy, writes Robert Schmuhl

Outdated advice ‘will put schools at risk when they reopen'

The guidelines for the reopening of schools are based on outdated public health advice, leaving them at risk of major Covid-19 outbreaks, a group of scientists and epidemiologists warned yesterday.

Shane Kingston recalled to Cork starting 15 for All-Ireland final

Shane Kingston has been recalled to the Cork hurling team for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final against Limerick after his sensational semi-final impact as a substitute.