News headlines Ireland: Drivers hit as prices at pumps reach all-time high; Vicky Phelan speaks about decision to stop chemotherapy

Drivers hit as prices at pumps hit record high – and look set to rise further

An in-depth national survey carried out by the Irish Independent has found the average petrol price has soared to an all-time high of €1.72c per litre, and diesel has risen to a staggering €1.63.

People ignoring pleas to cut down on socialising despite being increasingly worried about Covid crisis

People are mostly ignoring appeals to significantly cut down on socialising, despite being more worried about the pandemic now than in early summer.

Government considers options for Covid-hit businesses

The Government is backing away from planned cuts to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) which were due to take effect December 1 as ministers grapple with the implications of reintroducing Covid restrictions.

‘I’ve known for four years there was always going to be a point where I’d have to make hard decisions’ – Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan has spoken about her decision to cease chemotherapy in an attempt to have some ‘quality time’ with her children.

Hospitality sector feels the pinch as companies cancel Christmas parties

The hospitality industry could lose many hundreds of thousands of euro this Christmas as increased government restrictions enforced as a result of a surge in Covid-19 cases have led to a wave of party cancellations.

A note on a door – the shocking double tragedy in a quiet Kerry housing estate

Everyone in Kenmare knew Tony and Phyllis Gilbert were a devoted couple, living together in their house in Dromneavane on the outskirts of the town. That made the discovery of their bodies all the more shocking last Sunday in the south Kerry town.

‘It could be you, though probably not’: What experts say is behind 46 remarkable Lotto rollovers

Mathematically speaking, the statistics are clear. You have more of a chance of being struck by lightning than you have of winning the Lotto jackpot.

Primary schools want greater public health involvement in schools to tackle Covid crisis

Principals and teachers want more help from public health teams to tackle the Covid crisis in primary schools.

A small town tale of jealousy, treachery and murder that held a nation spellbound

The Mr Moonlight trial, a nod to the stage name of Bobby Ryan, the much-loved Cashel DJ found murdered at the bottom of a farm run-off tank in 2013, was one of the longest- running criminal trials in the history of the State. As a murderous tale of jealousy, treachery and brutality unspooled in a stuffy courtroom, the nation was transfixed.