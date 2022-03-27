News headlines Ireland: Donnelly and Holohan clash on Covid body as cases spiral; and UVF has ‘active plans’ to target Irish politicians

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this morning.

Donnelly and Holohan clash on Covid body as cases spiral

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and outgoing chief medical officer Tony Holohan are at odds over a new Covid-19 advisory group as case numbers soar and hospitals brace for a surge in admissions amid the highly infectious BA.2 variant.

UVF has ‘active plans’ to target Irish politicians

The Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) — the loyalist paramilitary group behind Friday’s proxy bomb threat that saw Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney evacuated from a peace event in Belfast — have issued a stark warning, stating that actions against the Irish Government will be “escalated” in the coming weeks.

Robbie Keane demands apology from Fine Gael

Robbie Keane’s solicitors sent a legal letter to Fine Gael after the party issued a statement from one of its senators criticising his FAI salary, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Workman posts Twitter ‘tour’ of Dermot Desmond’s Dublin 4 mansion

Last week, Mr Desmond instructed his lawyers to take action to remove the video post. This weekend, legal counsel for the Desmond family told the Sunday Independent: “We are taking the matter very seriously.”

‘The most awful part for me was leaving my husband. He was like a strong wall for me, and now we are alone here’

The Kozakovs moved into their dream home last year. Then Russia invaded and they had to leave.

High-intensity security plan for royal visit cost Irish taxpayers €1.5m

A “low-profile but high-intensity” garda security plan swung into action for the three-day royal visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla last week, which cost the taxpayers around €1.5m.

Worst of wave yet to come as projections suggest surge may not hit peak for two weeks

The ‘stealth’ variant has taken hospitals unawares, with more Covid clouds looming on the horizon.

GP faces sanction over failing to disclose conviction

A Dublin GP who was the subject of a public campaign to have him released from prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to tax offences is facing disciplinary action over his failure to notify the Irish Medical Council (IMC) that he had received a criminal conviction.

Nama pays out €3m to departing staff over 18 months

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) has paid out €3.2m in redundancy and gardening leave over the space of just over a year-and-a-half, new figures show.