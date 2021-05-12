News headlines Ireland: Cost of rent has doubled in decade, and remote workers could face AI monitoring by employers

Securing a mortgage in Ireland is very difficult, leaving many people with little choice but to rent.

The cost of renting in Ireland has doubled in the past decade. The relentless increase in rental costs nationwide is reflected by the largest rise in three years, despite a drop in Dublin. Meanwhile, remote workers may be forced to accept invasive technology that monitors mouse clicks and time spent on social media, the Government has been warned.

The cost of renting doubled in the past decade as the crisis in housing supply and affordability deepened. The unrelenting increase in rental costs nationwide is reflected by the largest rise in three years, despite a fall in Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rebuffs Boris Johnson’s soldiers’ amnesty pledge

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin criticised plans by the UK government to end “legacy investigations” in Northern Ireland which were outlined in the British Queen’s Speech at the opening of a new session of the London parliament. And Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the verdict in the Ballymurphy inquest highlighted the need for full investigations into legacy killings.

Health service back to its old ‘bad habits’ as Covid crisis slowly fading

The A&E trolley crisis is back – just as the Covid-19 pandemic appears to ease. It’s another signal that normality is returning, even if it is among the more unwelcome signs. Nurses reported yesterday that hospital overcrowding reached a level that was the highest in a year.

Remote workers face monitoring by employers of number of mouse clicks per minute, Government is warned

Concerns have been raised about employers rolling out artificial intelligence technology that can count keystrokes and emails, and record time spent on social media.

Rush for sun flights by summer as Covid tide turns

Europe’s accelerating Covid vaccination programme could spur bookings for foreign sun holidays later this summer, according to ratings agency Moody’s. It said in a bullish report published yesterday on the world’s aviation sector that there’s “tremendous pent-up demand” amongst people wanting to fly to meet friends and family.

Dunnes Stores wants court to define ‘groceries’ in Mr Price dispute

Dunnes Stores has asked the High Court to rule on what is the definition of groceries in a row between the supermarket chain and discount retailer Mr Price. Dunnes wants the court to enforce a restriction on what a Mr Price outlet in Carlow town can sell which the supermarket says is a requirement of the lease granted to the discount store.

Swimmers warned to stay out of the sea after heavy rainfall over pollution fears

Swimmers and water sports enthusiasts have been told to stay out of the sea for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall because of pollution fears. The blunt warning from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) applies to all beaches at all times and will worry a struggling tourism sector pinning its hopes on a summer of staycations.

Scores of bodies found floating down the Ganges as Covid surges in India

Scores of bodies have been found floating down the Ganges river in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections. Authorities said yesterday they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through the night on Monday retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said.

Taoiseach and Housing Minister lash out at Sinn Féin policy as row intensifies

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has accused Sinn Féin of “doughnut-shaped” housing policies after the Taoiseach said the party has blocked the building of houses. The Government is coming under fire to tackle ‘cuckoo’ funds, and Mr O’Brien said in the Dáil last night that he and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will bring forward changes to stop such funds buying up entire housing estates.

Violence escalates between Hamas and Israel as 38 people killed

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and three in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militant groups fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.