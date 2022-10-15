News headlines Ireland: AIB hike to kick off interest rate surge; and Gardaí work on theory gas leak in single Creeslough apartment led to blast

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Bank of Ireland and PTSB ‘to match AIB’s mortgage rate hike within days’, say experts

AIB has set the ball rolling on what is expected to be a string of mortgage rate rises from the main banks. Rivals Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB could hike their rates as soon as next week, experts said.

Gardaí work on theory gas leak in single Creeslough apartment led to blast

One of the main lines of inquiry into the Creeslough blast is that it may have been caused by a gas leak in an apartment.

Shoppers snap up electric blankets, warm slippers, winter woollies and LED light bulbs to beat energy crisis



Consumers are set to spend an estimated €50m extra by January on power generators, electric blankets and items designed to slash energy usage or keep them warm.

Liz Truss could be ousted ‘within days’ after Kwasi Kwarteng sacking fails to pacify Tory MPs

Liz Truss could be removed as British prime minister within “days or weeks” after a botched attempt to shore up her tottering premiership by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on one of her flagship policies, Conservative MPs believe.

Tax breaks for developers and relaxed planning laws on the table as Fine Gael grapples with new ways to solve housing crisis

Fine Gael is set to push for an overhaul of the Coalition’s housing policy, including potential tax breaks for developers, widening eligibility for social housing and relaxing planning laws.

‘I was jumping up and down in excitement’ – the new stars of RTÉ Toy Show The Musical are revealed

The stars of RTÉ’s Toy Show The Musical were revealed on Friday night’s Late Late Show after they were selected out of hundreds from around the country who auditioned to play lead character Nell Mooney.

Colin Farrell on living with Barry Keoghan: ‘In the morning the place was like raccoons had been there’

Colin Farrell has described how he wanted to give actor Barry Keoghan beatings for stealing his Crunchy Nut when the pair lived together while filming Banshees of Inisherin.

The long-lost Jack Lynch interview: ‘What is the point of a united Ireland if this is the price to be paid for achieving it?’

Jack Lynch (1917-1999) led Fianna Fáil for more than a decade from 1966. After he retired, the former Taoiseach agreed to meet writer John Scally – on condition the interview be published only after he died.

Less than 1pc of childminders are on Tusla’s register amid fears of industry exodus

Childcare campaigners are warning that swathes of childminders will be driven out of the childcare sector due to the lengthy delay in overhauling the system.

Women’s World Cup: A historic win by Ireland at Hampden Park that was years in the making



History was made on Tuesday night when Ireland booked their place at the women’s World Cup next year. Here we speak to people who have witnessed first-hand how the women’s work and dedication brought them through the ranks to reach this point.

Anger, grief and blame: Creeslough and the long aftermath of tragedy

For generations of Irish people, Creeslough was a byword for holidays, for getting away from it all, for unwinding from the stresses of modern life. But the name Creeslough took on a new meaning from the afternoon of Friday, October 7.

Mum who spent $20,000 in one year on Irish dancing: ‘It was fixed and there was something about that dress’

Others dancers never finished routine or fell and still placed above my daughter, says mother who claims costumes are used to signal to judges.