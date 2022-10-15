News headlines Ireland: AIB hike to kick off interest rate surge; and Gardaí work on theory gas leak in single Creeslough apartment led to blast

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
AIB has set the ball rolling on what is expected to be a string of mortgage rate rises from the main banks. Rivals Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB could hike their rates as soon as next week, experts said.
One of the main lines of inquiry into the Creeslough blast is that it may have been caused by a gas leak in an apartment.
Consumers are set to spend an estimated €50m extra by January on power generators, electric blankets and items designed to slash energy usage or keep them warm.
Liz Truss could be removed as British prime minister within “days or weeks” after a botched attempt to shore up her tottering premiership by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on one of her flagship policies, Conservative MPs believe.
Fine Gael is set to push for an overhaul of the Coalition’s housing policy, including potential tax breaks for developers, widening eligibility for social housing and relaxing planning laws.
The stars of RTÉ’s Toy Show The Musical were revealed on Friday night’s Late Late Show after they were selected out of hundreds from around the country who auditioned to play lead character Nell Mooney.
Colin Farrell has described how he wanted to give actor Barry Keoghan beatings for stealing his Crunchy Nut when the pair lived together while filming Banshees of Inisherin.
Jack Lynch (1917-1999) led Fianna Fáil for more than a decade from 1966. After he retired, the former Taoiseach agreed to meet writer John Scally – on condition the interview be published only after he died.
Childcare campaigners are warning that swathes of childminders will be driven out of the childcare sector due to the lengthy delay in overhauling the system.
History was made on Tuesday night when Ireland booked their place at the women’s World Cup next year. Here we speak to people who have witnessed first-hand how the women’s work and dedication brought them through the ranks to reach this point.
For generations of Irish people, Creeslough was a byword for holidays, for getting away from it all, for unwinding from the stresses of modern life. But the name Creeslough took on a new meaning from the afternoon of Friday, October 7.
Others dancers never finished routine or fell and still placed above my daughter, says mother who claims costumes are used to signal to judges.