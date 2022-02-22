I was humiliated and treated like a criminal,’ Phil Hogan hits out at Golfgate ‘mob’

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has taken aim at the Taoiseach and Tánaiste while claiming he has been treated like a criminal since the Golfgate controversy erupted.

Gardaí raid business suspected of selling weapons to teenagers

Gardaí suspect that a legitimate business which has been operating for a number of years in a midlands town has been selling weapons and other illegal items to teenagers “under the counter”.

Vladimir Putin accuses Kyiv of genocide as he sends ‘peacekeeping’ troops into breakaway Ukraine regions

Vladimir Putin last night warned of “bloodshed” after he recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, raising fears of a full-on invasion.

Family of young rally driver left ‘devastated’ by his death



The family of a young rally driver from West Cork who died during a fundraising race in Co Kerry on Sunday are being comforted by friends and neighbours.

The Indo Daily: Are the Defence Forces having a #MeToo moment?

Plans for remote hub ‘air miles’ scheme to reward loyalty with credits for free time

A new subsidy to help cover the cost of using remote working hubs is on the way, the Irish Independent can reveal. It will be a form of credit, whereby the more remote work a person does, the more free hub time they will get as a bonus.

Concern for thousands after E.coli is found in water supply

Thousands of people have been drinking water from rural supplies contaminated with E.coli, latest inspection results show.

260 children aged 12 to 15 hospitalised in Omicron wave

The number of children aged 12 to 15 hospitalised with Covid-19 rose to 260 during the Omicron wave, with six admitted to intensive care.

RTÉ’s ‘Home of the Year’ builds new record of 400,000 viewers for eighth season of hit series

It seems our lust for property programmes shows no sign of abating, with the new series of RTÉ’s Home of the Year attracting its highest viewership to date.