News headlines: HSE creates emergency plan to tackle future Covid outbreaks; Restrictions on tenants laid bare in online lettings adverts

The HSE is preparing an emergency response plan to tackle future outbreaks of new potentially deadly Covid-19 variants or other viruses which could put pressure on the health service.
With the stock of available rental homes at an all-time low, concerns have been raised about the increased restrictions being placed on tenants by landlords occupying the houses they are letting.
As she sees the brother who raped her jailed, survivor Aoife Farrelly opens up on her torment.
A young couple had to spend €620 on an eleventh hour Ryanair flights after their Aer Lingus trip was cancelled and they risked losing a €2,500 holiday package to Portugal.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse under-age girls.
A rise in the Universal Social Charge (USC) for those aged under 70 and with a medical card is scheduled to take effect from the end of the year.
The club of Tiernan Kelly, the Armagh extended panel member at the centre of eye gouging claims, in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway has issued a statement describing the “vilification” he has received on social media over the last few days as “unjust and unfair.”
At least 18 people died and 50 more were injured in a Russian missile attack on the Amstor mall in Kremenchuk on Monday, which was packed with shoppers. Ukrainian officials said yesterday that up to 36 more missing people were feared dead, their bodies incinerated beyond recognition.
Irwin Armstrong a former chair of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party in Northern Ireland, has a simple message for the UK prime minister when it comes to the North’s unique post-Brexit trade rules: Don’t ruin a good thing.
Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced.
Two Israeli-Canadian businessmen brothers, and two Irish men, were behind an “enormous fraud” in which a Dublin-registered company was used to cheat investors out of some €4m in an electronic trading scam, the High Court heard.
Service charges on restaurant bills will be banned unless they are paid to staff, under new laws. Employers will face fines of up to €2,500 if they do not comply with the tipping legislation.
Detectives are working on a theory that a gang based in the south-east of the country have teamed up with a cross-border crime organisation to form one of the country’s biggest drug import networks.
Airbnb has permanently banned parties in homes listed on its platforms following a temporary policy which was introduced during the pandemic.