News headlines: HSE creates emergency plan to tackle future Covid outbreaks; Restrictions on tenants laid bare in online lettings adverts

There are 751 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, up 30 from yesterday evening. Photo: Stock image

Here are the key stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Revealed: emergency HSE plan to handle next Covid outbreak

The HSE is preparing an emergency response plan to tackle future outbreaks of new potentially deadly Covid-19 variants or other viruses which could put pressure on the health service.

‘No working from home’, ‘sitting room not a shared area’ – restrictions on tenants laid bare in online lettings adverts

With the stock of available rental homes at an all-time low, concerns have been raised about the increased restrictions being placed on tenants by landlords occupying the houses they are letting.

‘If anyone out there is going through the same thing, I hope I can give them the courage to speak up’



As she sees the brother who raped her jailed, survivor Aoife Farrelly opens up on her torment.

The Indo Daily: Spooks – The Russian spies among us

‘Aer Lingus offered us a replacement flight for our week-long dream holiday – taking off six days later’

A young couple had to spend €620 on an eleventh hour Ryanair flights after their Aer Lingus trip was cancelled and they risked losing a €2,500 holiday package to Portugal.

‘Heinous and predatory’ – Maxwell jailed for 20 years as she labels ‘manipulative’ abuser Epstein the greatest regret of her life



Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse under-age girls.

Thousands of medical card holders face rise in USC by end of year as concession runs out

A rise in the Universal Social Charge (USC) for those aged under 70 and with a medical card is scheduled to take effect from the end of the year.

Armagh GAA club hits back at ‘unjust and unfair vilification’ of Tiernan Kelly after apparent eye gouge attempt

The club of Tiernan Kelly, the Armagh extended panel member at the centre of eye gouging claims, in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway has issued a statement describing the “vilification” he has received on social media over the last few days as “unjust and unfair.”

‘I am very lucky to be alive’ – 18 dead and 36 missing in Russian attack on shopping centre

At least 18 people died and 50 more were injured in a Russian missile attack on the Amstor mall in Kremenchuk on Monday, which was packed with shoppers. Ukrainian officials said yesterday that up to 36 more missing people were feared dead, their bodies incinerated beyond recognition.

‘A win-win-win situation’ – businesses in the North tell Johnson not to scrap the protocol

Irwin Armstrong a former chair of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party in Northern Ireland, has a simple message for the UK prime minister when it comes to the North’s unique post-Brexit trade rules: Don’t ruin a good thing.

Bowel cancer campaigner and podcaster Deborah James dies at age 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced.

Investors were cheated out of €4m, the High Court hears

Two Israeli-Canadian businessmen brothers, and two Irish men, were behind an “enormous fraud” in which a Dublin-registered company was used to cheat investors out of some €4m in an electronic trading scam, the High Court heard.

Service charges in restaurants will be banned unless they go straight to staff

Service charges on restaurant bills will be banned unless they are paid to staff, under new laws. Employers will face fines of up to €2,500 if they do not comply with the tipping legislation.

Gardaí probe links between truckers and criminals after drugs bust at port

Detectives are working on a theory that a gang based in the south-east of the country have teamed up with a cross-border crime organisation to form one of the country’s biggest drug import networks.

The party is over as Airbnb makes ban permanent

Airbnb has permanently banned parties in homes listed on its platforms following a temporary policy which was introduced during the pandemic.