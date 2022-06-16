News headlines: Household bills could rise by €2,000 this year; Catriona Carey appeals against driving ban after admitting traffic offences

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Inflation is plunging record numbers of households into energy poverty with warnings that household bills could now rise by as much as €2,000 a year and over €3,500 when the cost of filling your car is included.
Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey has lodged an appeal against her driving ban, the Irish Independent understands.
Grab the sunscreen, as parts of the country are set to bask in temperatures of up to 25C while Ireland enjoys its hottest period of the year so far.
Several former Fine Gael members of the Cabinet, including Enda Kenny and Phil Hogan, failed to show up for a private dinner hosted by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night to mark a decade of the party in power.
Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said transgender people should not have their “basic rights debated quite so vigorously or in an ill-informed way” after days of controversy following Liveline debates on trans rights.
A flood of new offices hitting the market is running well in excess of post-pandemic demand which has been dampened by the big shift to remote working, the Central Bank has warned.
The National Children’s Hospital will be substantially complete by the end of January 2024, however construction “hyper-inflation” is likely to push the cost of one of the most expensive healthcare facilities in the world even higher.
A secondary teacher in his 60s who was asked in a job interview if he had the “energy” for the role at “the stage he had reached in his career” has been awarded over €3,000 in compensation for age-related discrimination.