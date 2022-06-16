News headlines: Household bills could rise by €2,000 this year; Catriona Carey appeals against driving ban after admitting traffic offences

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Heating and electricity to cost an extra €2,000 this year

Inflation is plunging record numbers of households into energy poverty with warnings that household bills could now rise by as much as €2,000 a year and over €3,500 when the cost of filling your car is included.

Carey appealing against four-year driving ban after admitting traffic offences

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey has lodged an appeal against her driving ban, the Irish Independent understands.

Temperatures expected to rise to 25c for hottest day of the year so far

Grab the sunscreen, as parts of the country are set to bask in temperatures of up to 25C while Ireland enjoys its hottest period of the year so far.

Several former FG ministers fail to show up for Varadkar’s anniversary dinner

Several former Fine Gael members of the Cabinet, including Enda Kenny and Phil Hogan, failed to show up for a private dinner hosted by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night to mark a decade of the party in power.

Trans rights should not be debated ‘quite so vigorously’, says minister

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said transgender people should not have their “basic rights debated quite so vigorously or in an ill-informed way” after days of controversy following Liveline debates on trans rights.

The Indo Daily: Trade Wars – why Europe v Britain will cost you more for butter, beef and booze

Central Bank warns of oversupply risk to the office market

A flood of new offices hitting the market is running well in excess of post-pandemic demand which has been dampened by the big shift to remote working, the Central Bank has warned.

National Children’s Hospital costs to increase further due to ‘hyper-inflation’

The National Children’s Hospital will be substantially complete by the end of January 2024, however construction “hyper-inflation” is likely to push the cost of one of the most expensive healthcare facilities in the world even higher.

Teacher (60) asked in job interview if he had ‘energy’ for the role

A secondary teacher in his 60s who was asked in a job interview if he had the “energy” for the role at “the stage he had reached in his career” has been awarded over €3,000 in compensation for age-related discrimination.

Explainer: Why is Ireland in a cost of living crisis?