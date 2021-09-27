News Headlines: House prices growing twice as fast outside cities in Covid exodus; new city homes need slurry tanker to take away waste

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie.

Cruise ship mystery: what happened to Xing Li, as husband set to face trial

What happened to Xing Li, the 38-year-old who had been living in Dublin before mysteriously vanishing during a Mediterranean cruise in February 2017?

House prices growing twice as fast outside cities in Covid exodus

Workers are still looking to move away from the cities despite the easing of Covid restrictions and the return of office life.

Farewell to a GAA legend: Final member of Mayo’s last All-Ireland winning team dies at the age of 95

The late Paddy Prendergast never believed in 'curse' on the county’s football team, writes Eavan Murray.

Gardaí want bonus for service in pandemic

Garda representative bodies are joining the call for their members to get a pandemic bonus in recognition of officers’ dedication to duty during the Covid crisis.

New city homes need slurry tanker to take away waste

Tenants of a high-end build-to-rent development in Dublin are relying on slurry tankers to take away their sewage after the homes were built without a connection to a sewer mains.

TDs sold off their properties as house prices hit new records in recent years

Several TDs have been selling off their properties as house prices skyrocketed over recent years, it can be revealed.

Hospital consultants dig in over new ban on private care

Hospital consultants are digging in on defending their ability to treat private patients in talks on a new public-only contract.

Search for grave of trailblazing but largely forgotten first woman vet

The remains of pioneering Irish woman Aleen Cust, the first woman to qualify as a veterinary surgeon in Ireland and the UK, lie in an unmarked grave somewhere close to a church in Kingston Jamaica, thousands of miles from home.

Extent of vaccine hesitancy laid bare as 11 pop-up centres to open in colleges

Young people aged between 18 and 34 have the highest levels of Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, a new tracker poll reveals today.

Labour deputy leader won’t say sorry for calling Johnson ‘scum’

Angela Rayner has defended calling Boris Johnson and Conservative ministers “scum”, insisting that she will only apologise when the prime minister retracts his past “homophobic” and “racist” remarks.