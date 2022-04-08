News headlines: Holohan salary €30k higher than other Trinity professors; and Germans intercept messages proving Russians killed civilians

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Holohan salary €30k higher than other Trinity professors

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan will earn €30,000 a year more than the top pay for most Trinity College professors when he takes up his new academic role, it has emerged.

Germans intercept radio messages which prove Russians killed civilians



Radio messages that prove Russian forces murdered Ukrainian civilians in Bucha have been intercepted by German intelligence.

Well-known publican Jay Bourke will seek deal with taxman to avoid bankruptcy

A sore throat and hoarse voice may indicate Omicron variant, but you’re 25pc less likely to end up in hospital

Hoarseness and a sore throat are more common symptoms of being infected with the Omicron variant, a new study has revealed.

Irish teenagers lead way in Europe in saying no to unhealthy sugary drinks

There has been a huge fall in the number of Irish teenagers drinking sugar-laden soft drinks on a daily basis, but consumption remains higher among less well-off children.

‘Having to deal with the stress of trying to get your unborn baby into creche... it shouldn’t be like this’



Despite pledge of new funding, childcare woes show little sign of easing, writes Amy Molloy.

Aughinish owner calls for war crimes investigation in Bucha

The chairman of the Russian owner of the Aughinish Alumina plant has called for “severe punishment” for the perpetrators of the suspected murders of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, putting it on a potential collision course with the Kremlin.

Risk of sight problems rises with use of erectile dysfunction drugs, study finds



Viagra has been linked to a doubling in the risk of eye conditions which can cause blindness, US research suggests.

UK chancellor Sunak questioned over millionaire wife’s ‘non-dom’ tax status

British chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing demands to answer “very serious questions” over his family’s finances after it emerged his wife holds the tax-reducing non-domiciled status.

'You don't want the public to know how fake you are!' – Varadkar and Doherty clash in Dáil