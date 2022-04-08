News headlines: Holohan salary €30k higher than other Trinity professors; and Germans intercept messages proving Russians killed civilians

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.
Chief medical officer Tony Holohan will earn €30,000 a year more than the top pay for most Trinity College professors when he takes up his new academic role, it has emerged.
Radio messages that prove Russian forces murdered Ukrainian civilians in Bucha have been intercepted by German intelligence.
Publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke will attempt to make a deal with the Revenue Commissioners to avoid being adjudicated bankrupt.
Hoarseness and a sore throat are more common symptoms of being infected with the Omicron variant, a new study has revealed.
There has been a huge fall in the number of Irish teenagers drinking sugar-laden soft drinks on a daily basis, but consumption remains higher among less well-off children.
Despite pledge of new funding, childcare woes show little sign of easing, writes Amy Molloy.
The chairman of the Russian owner of the Aughinish Alumina plant has called for “severe punishment” for the perpetrators of the suspected murders of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, putting it on a potential collision course with the Kremlin.
Viagra has been linked to a doubling in the risk of eye conditions which can cause blindness, US research suggests.
British chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing demands to answer “very serious questions” over his family’s finances after it emerged his wife holds the tax-reducing non-domiciled status.