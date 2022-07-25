News headlines: Higher dole pay for workers who recently lost job; Fewer first-time buyers will be able to use ‘Help to Buy’ under new plans

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.

PUP-style dole payments on the cards to avoid ‘income shock’

Higher dole payments for workers who suddenly lose their jobs are in the mix for the Budget. A longer-term plan to get early retirees and former carers to take up part-time work is also in the pipeline.

Fewer first-time buyers will be able to use ‘Help to Buy’ under new plans

Fewer first-time buyers will have access to the controversial €560m Help to Buy scheme under plans to narrow the criteria for those eligible.

Pandemic and online betting led to ‘staggering’ rise in demand for gambling addiction services

The country’s only dedicated residential treatment centre for gambling addicts has seen unprecedented numbers seeking admission.

Swings and roundabouts – how Ireland’s young EU expats are navigating the cost-of-living crisis abroad

We’re top of the list in terms of EU living costs but three Irish expats tell Molly O’Connor and Aoife Breslin they’re hardly high on the hog elsewhere.

Expert tests to determine cause of teacher’s death ‘could take weeks’

Expert tests could take weeks to determine if a former Limerick music teacher died as a result of an assault.





The Indo Daily: Ponies and Cronies – Fianna Fáil and the Galway Races tent

‘Apocalyptic’ rain leave dozens trapped at home

Flash flooding has caused damage to homes and businesses in Donegal and across the north-west. Dozens of people had to be rescued from their homes by emergency services in the county, as well as in Tyrone and Derry.

Aslan musician criticises Government as ‘rip-off’ hotel prices hit music gigs

Aslan star Billy McGuinness has called for Government action over “rip-off” overpriced hotels in Dublin when thousands flock to gigs at Croke Park or the 3Arena.

Kate Moss: ‘I was 15 when photographer told me to take my top off. I ran away

Kate Moss has opened up about running away from a photoshoot aged 15 after a man asked her to remove her bra. The supermodel recalled the incident in an appearance on BBC radio’s Desert Island Discs, telling host Lauren Laverne that the experience “sharpened her instincts”.

‘Yes, I am a bit of a daredevil’ – Gran ticks off another feat on bucket list by flying plane

An 86-year-old grandmother who has completed a skydive and is able to stand on her head in yoga has ticked another feat off her bucket list – by flying a plane.

Chess robot grabs finger of seven-year-old opponent and breaks it during tournament

A chess-playing robot has been accused of attacking a seven-year old boy and breaking his finger during a match in Moscow.