News headlines: Hidden cost of new alcohol rules revealed, sun holidays could be off the cards, and Donegal on high alert

Could sun holidays be off the cards this year? As travel-related Covid cases climb, the figures are expected to have an influence on the decision regarding how soon people can take a holiday abroad. And from birthdays to wakes, special correspondent Catherine Fegan details how the virus has spread in Donegal and talks to the experts on the frontline there. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Revealed: the hidden cost of new price rules for alcohol

The price of an average can of beer is going to rise far higher than the €1.32 indicated by the new Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) plan. Senan Molony reveals how.

Housing Minister may be forced to vote against his own law as anger builds over vulture funds buying up swathes of new homes

Darragh O'Brien may be forced to vote against his own legislation to prevent vulture funds buying entire housing estates ahead of first-time buyers. The Government is scrambling to find a resolution to the controversy as criticism builds over its handling of the housing crisis.

Apology made in €2.5m settlement over ‘deficits in care’ during birth of girl who has cerebral palsy

The HSE and Sligo University Hospital have apologised in the High Court to the family of a five-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who had sued over the circumstances of her birth. The apology was read to the court as Megan McGoldrick from Sligo secured an interim settlement of €2.5m for the next three years.

Sun holidays could be off the cards if the number of travel-related Covid cases continues to climb

Outbreaks of Covid-19 linked to international travel have made a comeback – highlighting the risk posed from people coming in from abroad. Figures show two flight-related outbreaks last week involving five to seven people.

Spread of Covid puts Donegal on alert

From birthdays to wakes, special correspondent Catherine Fegan details how the virus has spread in Donegal and talks to the experts on the frontline there.

Northern Ireland ready for influx of cross-border shoppers and tourists

Crossing over the border from Donegal to Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants there are set to benefit from a cross-border shopping and tourism bonanza as travel restrictions are lifted on Monday.

More than 120 revellers defy court order to attend wedding party in Longford

More than 120 revellers defied a court order tonight by attending a wedding after party in Longford. Armed gardaí had earlier attended the scene adjacent to a halting site on the outskirts of the midlands town to ensure a 2,000 sq ft marquee erected to host the post wedding party was taken down.

Amy Carlson told followers she was ‘Mother God’ – her mummified body was found wrapped in Christmas lights



Amy Carlson’s body was mummified in a sleeping bag and wrapped in a cloth adorned with Christmas lights when Colorado sheriff’s deputies found her last week. Yesterday, seven alleged members of her group were arrested in Crestone, Colorado, and charged with abuse of a corpse.

Woman in her 40s dies after she is struck by car while walking in Co Kildare

A pedestrian aged in her 40s has died after she was struck by a car in Co Kildare. The collision happened at Ballyhagan, Carbury, at approximately 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Dublin restaurateur calls for Darkness into Light fundraiser support after losing brother to suicide

“Nothing can prepare you for the experience,” says chef Garrett Fitzgerald of the Brother Hubbard restaurants in Dublin city centre. It’s a month since Garrett’s older brother, Des, a fireman in Limerick city, took his own life. Now Garrett wants to raise funds for Pieta House, whose annual Darkness into Light event for fundraising and awareness-raising around suicide takes place on Saturday, May 8.