News headlines: Growing unease in Fine Gael just days before Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach; A dozen gardaí get €10,000 each after they were denied interviews for driver jobs

Growing unease in Fine Gael over controversies engulfing Leo Varadkar just days before he becomes Taoiseach

There is growing disquiet within Fine Gael over controversies engulfing party leader Leo Varadkar just days before he is due to become Taoiseach.

A dozen gardaí get €10,000 each after they were denied interviews for driver jobs

A dozen armed gardaí who were denied interviews for roles as close protection government ministerial drivers have been awarded €10,000 each at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Violence clause ‘unusual’ admit former Quinn management team

Senior management at Seán Quinn’s old businesses have acknowledged that a clause they signed aimed at minimising a campaign of violence against the companies was “unusual”.

‘Serious flaw’ in the 999 system leaves woman waiting 43 days for a callout

An elderly woman in Finglas, Dublin, was left waiting for 43 days for a visit from gardaí after reporting her windows had been smashed, due to a “serious flaw” within the command-and-control system. The woman contacted gardaí on October 1 after her windows were smashed. Forty-three days later a garda finally called to her home, it is understood.

Dearth of taxis leads to anger and violence on late-night streets

The demand for taxis in Dublin city centre has trebled this month, but many people are being left stranded late at night because of a shortage of cab drivers.

‘What is alarming is that these three shooting attacks are unrelated’

Out of its slumber, gangland violence erupted without warning last Monday night. Three separate gun attacks left one man in the capital dead and two others lucky to escape with their lives in unrelated attempted murders.

‘Do not raise sexual harassment claims at AGM’ Old Conna golf club critics warned

Members of the Old Conna Golf Club in south Dublin angry at the club’s handling of two sexual harassment claims by former employees were warned not to raise the “embarrassing” issue at its annual general meeting last week because of legal advice.

Privacy expert sues LinkedIn in first AI defamation case

A British privacy expert suing LinkedIn in Ireland is claiming the social media giant’s artificial intelligence (AI) security system has defamed him.

Garda lands in hot water after he uses suspected drug dealer's canoe seized in raid as a flower planter

A garda in Co Louth is the subject of an internal disciplinary investigation after he seized a canoe from the home of a criminal during a drugs raid and later repurposed it as a flower planter in his back garden.

‘With Strep A, you just need to know when to act and when not to,’ says expert

The clinical lead of infection control at the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has said weakened immune systems may explain why more and more children are being diagnosed with Strep A.

‘When something happens to him then I freak out’ – Victoria attempts to get Pogues star Shane MacGowan on a health kick

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke is “terrified” at the thought of losing her husband, after the singer’s hospitalisation last week.

Be careful what you give the Irish, warned British diplomat, days after Tony Blair’s apology for Famine

Newly released documents reveal a senior British diplomat warned “once you have satisfied the Irish on one point, they immediately pocket that and want something more” in comments made following an apology from prime minister Tony Blair about the Great Famine.

Family law system ‘bad for parents, children, lawyers’ with growing concerns at expert reports used in cases

The nation’s family law system is “dreadful” for the judiciary, lawyers and families, according to a judge.

Religious orders could be sued directly by sex abuse victims if law changed

The Law Reform Commission (LRC) is to ask the public for their views on reforming laws that prevent certain organisations such as religious bodies from being directly sued.