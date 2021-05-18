News Headlines: Gardaí trawl dark web for patient data and plans to clamp down on cuckoo funds bulk buying estates but not apartments

Specialist gardaí are trawling through the dark web to determine if sensitive patient data stolen from the HSE has been leaked. This comes as it was alleged that the hackers were taunting the HSE to prove they had accessed sensitive information. Meanwhile, we can reveal that it will be years before first-time buyers will benefit from Government plans to crackdown on 'cuckoo funds' bulk buying homes in new housing estates. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Hackers taunt HSE as gardaí trawl dark web for patient data

Specialist gardaí are trawling through the dark web to determine if sensitive patient data stolen from the HSE has been leaked. It comes after redacted files appeared online with claims they were leaked by hackers to prove they have accessed sensitive data, including patient files and documents linked to business transactions.

Plans to clamp down on cuckoo funds bulk buying new estates but not apartments

It will be years before first-time homebuyers benefit from the Government plans to clamp down on bulk buying of homes in new housing estates. New plans brought before ministers today will see first-time buyers being ringfenced for at least 50pc of houses in housing estates and will require changes to the law and an amendment to the Affordable Housing Bill, which is currently progressing through the Oireachtas.

‘They wanted us to pay €10,000 just to view the house’ – couple tell of struggle to find a family home in a renters’ market

A young couple looking to buy a bigger home after starting a family were asked to pay a €10,000 deposit before viewing a four-bed house in Co Wicklow. Catherine and Fergal Malone described the housing market as “crazily competitive” and fear they will be unable to find somewhere else to live if they sell their current home.

Only baby Omar survived, found in the arms of his dead mother

When Abu Anas Al-Hadidi heard the bombs fall on Shati refugee camp in Gaza, he immediately feared for his nephews. He arrived at a scene of abject horror, where people were digging into the rubble with tools and their bare hands as they desperately tried to retrieve people from the wreckage. All four of Mr Hadidi’s nephews had been killed: Suhayb, Yehya, Abdel Rahman and Osama, who was just six years old. Five other members of the family were also killed, but there was one survivor: five-month-old Omar al-Hadidi, who was found in his dead mother’s arms.

Despite all the warnings, people in Ireland are piling money into high-risk cryptocurrencies

Thousands of Irish people are buying cryptocurrencies despite warnings they could lose everything. It has emerged younger people in particular are piling money into the controversial digital currencies.

Pearse Doherty says he is not obliged to list new coastal Donegal family home in Dáil register

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty is building a new five-bedroom family home with panoramic views of the Donegal coast. Mr Doherty said he was not obliged to list it on the Register of Members’ Interests for Dáil deputies as he intends on moving his family into it once completed.

Galway’s big guns out in force to blast Kiely ‘simulation’ claims

Leading figures in Galway hurling have hit back at John Kiely’s claims that their players engaged in diving during Sunday’s victory over Limerick. Legendary Galway manager Cyril Farrell and Galway County Board chairman Pat Kearney both rejected Kiely’s “simulation” jibe.

Revealed: Counties that issued most parking tickets during the pandemic

Local authorities fined motorists more than €6.6m as they dished out more than 168,000 parking tickets during the pandemic, the Irish Independent can reveal. Despite the country enduring three lockdowns, thousands of motorists were still hit with fines for parking offences.

Vaccine roll-out gets boost as Pfizer jab no longer needs to be stored at freezing temperatures

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has been given a boost after Europe’s drug regulator extended the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab at normal fridge temperatures from five days to a month. The move will allow the HSE more logistical flexibility in the use of the vaccine which it is most reliant on, accounting for around 2.6 million administered doses this quarter.

Bill Gates admits affair with employee but insists it was not the reason he left Microsoft

Bill Gates's spokeswoman has acknowledged that the billionaire had an affair at Microsoft almost 20 years ago but said it ended "amicably" and is not related to his decision to step down from the company's board.