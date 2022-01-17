News headlines: Gardaí ready to interview new Ashling Murphy murder suspect today; and Nphet to consider easing Covid restrictions

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie today.
Detectives are ready to question the chief suspect in the Ashling Murphy murder as early as today. The suspect remained in a Dublin hospital last night where he was still being treated for a number of injuries which are believed to have been self-inflicted.
Accompanied by gardaí, Ashling’s parents Kathleen and Ray, brother Cathal, sister Amy and boyfriend Ryan, were brought to the Grand Canal Way in Tullamore late yesterday afternoon before being walked to the spot where the 23-year-old teacher was attacked in broad daylight.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will this week consider easing restrictions on hospitality and working from home.
Oxfam Ireland is calling for a wealth tax after a “terrific pandemic” for rich people added an estimated €18bn to the wealth of the country’s billionaires.
A mother of twins diagnosed with autism says her family is planning to leave Ireland “for the good of my kids” after the HSE advised they would be waiting nearly three years for early intervention treatment.
Queen Elizabeth may never meet her great granddaughter Lilibet or see her great grandson Archie again after Prince Harry announced he will not bring his family to Britain unless he gets police protection.
Piers Morgan is set to host a new breakfast show for the first time since leaving Good Morning Britain. The presenter (56) will return to the small screen on News UK’s new TV channel, talkTV, in the spring.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has ordered an investigation into the champagne party in his department at the height of Covid-19 restrictions.