News headlines: Gardaí ready to interview new Ashling Murphy murder suspect today; and Nphet to consider easing Covid restrictions

Ashling Murphy was attacked as she jogged by a canal (Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA)

‘Huge progress’ made in Ashling murder probe as gardaí ready to quiz chief suspect

Detectives are ready to question the chief suspect in the Ashling Murphy murder as early as today. The suspect remained in a Dublin hospital last night where he was still being treated for a number of injuries which are believed to have been self-inflicted.

Family and boyfriend visit scene of Ashling’s murder for first time

Accompanied by gardaí, Ashling’s parents Kathleen and Ray, brother Cathal, sister Amy and boyfriend Ryan, were brought to the Grand Canal Way in Tullamore late yesterday afternoon before being walked to the spot where the 23-year-old teacher was attacked in broad daylight.

Nphet ready to consider easing of hospitality restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will this week consider easing restrictions on hospitality and working from home.

Oxfam wants wealth tax after billionaires’ ‘terrific pandemic’

Oxfam Ireland is calling for a wealth tax after a “terrific pandemic” for rich people added an estimated €18bn to the wealth of the country’s billionaires.

Three-year waitlist for autism services could force family to relocate ‘for good of our twins’

A mother of twins diagnosed with autism says her family is planning to leave Ireland “for the good of my kids” after the HSE advised they would be waiting nearly three years for early intervention treatment.

Prince Harry threatens to sue UK over refusal of police security

Queen Elizabeth may never meet her great granddaughter Lilibet or see her great grandson Archie again after Prince Harry announced he will not bring his family to Britain unless he gets police protection.

Piers Morgan returns to breakfast TV after almost a year

Piers Morgan is set to host a new breakfast show for the first time since leaving Good Morning Britain. The presenter (56) will return to the small screen on News UK’s new TV channel, talkTV, in the spring.

Simon Coveney orders investigation into champagne party at his department at height of Covid restrictions

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has ordered an investigation into the champagne party in his department at the height of Covid-19 restrictions.