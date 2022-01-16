News headlines: Gardaí closing in on Ashling Murphy’s killer with a new chief suspect; and Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia after losing visa appeal

Here is a selection of the top news stories from across Independent.ie.

Gardaí closing in on Ashling Murphy’s killer

The new chief suspect for the murder of Offaly woman Ashling Murphy (23) has been in communication with gardaí from a Dublin hospital where he is recovering from a number of self-inflicted stab injuries.

Three generations grieve for teacher who was ‘everyone’s mammy’

Love, warmth and grace Ashling Murphy gifted to the lives of others were remembered and celebrated by three grieving generations at a moving ceremony at the school where she taught.

‘An attack on civil society, on the ideal of innocence’

The apparently random murder of teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon has sowed doubts about the kind of society we believe we live in.

Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia after losing visa appeal

Novak Djokovic has lost his judicial review against the cancellation of his visa and faces deportation from Australia

Ian Bailey will co-operate with ‘objective’ cold-case gardaí over Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder investigation

Ian Bailey will “fully co-operate” with gardaí if cold-case investigators launch a re-investigation into the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Covid battle plan targets return to normality

Last Wednesday’s meeting of the Cabinet was a short one, lasting less than an hour and the Taoiseach was said by those around the table to have been in an upbeat mood. According to one minister, Micheál Martin had “a glint in his eye” as he outlined the progress Ireland is making in battling the Omicron wave.

Ben Foden admits he put Una Healy through a ‘stressful time’ in split

Rugby player Ben Foden has spoken about his ex-wife Una Healy and said what he put her through was “pretty stressful at the time”, but they are in a much better place now.

Employees will get right to ask for more flexible terms

Employees will be given a legal right to ask to work from home and have flexible hours as well as getting up to five days of unpaid leave to support family members with medical needs under a new law.

Covid ‘could run out of steam as soon as March’

Further Covid-19 variants that will follow Omicron should be manageable due to high levels of immunity in the population, meaning the darkest days of the pandemic are most likely behind us, according to two immunology experts.

Artist Shane Gillen creates moving video tribute to Ashling Murphy and raises €65,000 for Women’s Aid

Boris’s wife broke Covid rules at party for friend’s engagement

Carrie Johnson, the British prime minister’s wife, was photographed breaking Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance.

‘I was used’ – former anti-vaxxer speaks out after husband’s death from Covid

Veronica Greenaway was in thrall to the anti-vax idols she let into her home — until Covid killed her husband. Rodney Edwards reports.

One winner claims historic €19m must-win lotto jackpot

There was one Jackpot winner of Saturday night’s “must-win” National Lottery draw, which was worth €19.06 million.