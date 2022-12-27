News headlines: Gangland killer Brian Rattigan suspected of running major drug-dealing network after 17 years in jail; Creche costs to be slashed by 25%

The top stories on Independent.ie today...

Gangland killer Brian Rattigan suspected of running major drug-dealing network after 17 years in jail

Convicted killer Brian Rattigan has re-emerged as one of the main crime figures in Dublin after spending nearly two decades in prison.

Fuel costs and utility bills to rise as cost-of-living measures unlikely to be extended

Petrol, diesel and utility bill costs are set to increase with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan warning cost-of-living excise duty and Vat cuts are not likely to be extended.

Patients complain of hospitals providing food ‘not fit for dogs’

Hospital patients have complained that they have been served meals “not fit for dogs” and porridge that looks like sewage in a series of grievances lodged this year.

Home values slip as loan and energy costs take their toll

Rising interest rates and energy costs have combined to cause the values of three-bedroomed semi-detached homes to fall in many parts of Ireland for the first time in three years.

A year of ups and downs for Irish property

Ireland is ending 2022 with property prices going up, down and staying the same – all at the same time. It is symptomatic of a year in which conditions began changing for the market, with some locations have been affected more than others.

Hezbollah hands over ‘supporter’ linked to killing of peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney

A main suspect in the killing of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney is reportedly a blacksmith who was arrested after being handed over by Hezbollah.

All roads lead to Leopardstown as punters reignite post-Christmas horse racing tradition

There was a feverish air of expectation for the opening day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival as more than 15,000 people poured through the turnstiles for the first in-person event since 2019.

‘There’s so much work that needs to be done,’ says Dublin Drag queen Avril Nitrate

Over half of the 31 councils did not collect the vacant sites levy last year

Out of 31 councils, 17 did not issue any demands for the vacant site levy to be paid for last year, statistics from the Department of Housing show.

Farmers are warned over new land deals with developers

The risk of being underpaid or hit with significant tax liabilities are among the reasons farmers should carefully consider new partnership deals being promoted by developers, a legal expert has said.

Childcare boost as creche bills to be cut by 25pc from next week

Childcare bills will be slashed by a quarter for families from January 2, according to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.