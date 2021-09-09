News Headlines: friend of Kerry family who died in suspected murder-suicide has 'no idea what led to this'; pension age hike should be delayed - report

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie.

Kerry suspected murder-suicide: ‘I know Mossie well and I’ve no idea what has led to this’ – family friend

It was around 8pm on Tuesday when John Mahony phoned his neighbour Mossie O’Sullivan for a chat. As well as living close to each other in the rural hinterland of Lixnaw, Co Kerry, the two men were firm friends, speaking to each other on a regular basis, either in person or on the phone. Now the neighbour who found the family has been left mystified by their deaths, writes Catherine Fegan.

Increase in State pension age to 67 should be delayed by seven years, report to recommend

An increase in the State pension age to 67 should be delayed by at least seven years, a commission set up to examine the regime is set to recommend.

Gardaí search for motive in murder-suicide deaths of ‘well-respected, decent’ family in Co Kerry village

Gardaí last night said they had yet to establish a motive for the murder-suicide that left three family members dead. Eileen O’Sullivan (56) and son Jamie (24) appear to have been shot dead before Eileen’s partner, Mossie O’Sullivan (63), took his own life at their home at Kilfeighney, in Lixnaw, north Kerry.

Promise to end two-tier health service is hit by surprise resignations

The Government’s promise to end the two-tier health system when almost a million public patients are on hospital waiting lists has been dealt a major blow after the shock resignation of the top executive and chairman leading the drive.

Third murder-suicide in south-west in less than a year as gardaí try to piece together what happened

The Lixnaw tragedy is the third murder-suicide in the south-west of Ireland in less than a year. While such cases remain rare, the National Suicide Research Foundation (NSFR) has identified 27 instances of murder-suicide between last February and 2007, when it began compiling records.

Children immune from Covid are being sent home from school

Some children are wrongly being sent home from school to restrict movements for up to 10 days, after being identified as a close contact of a pupil with confirmed Covid-19, it emerged yesterday. The children, who have no symptoms of the virus but have had Covid-19 themselves during the previous nine months, should be permitted to stay in school – because of the immunity they have acquired against Covid-19.

Profile: Ireland’s newest billionaire is better known on the terraces than the trading floor, business week

If you have a quick perusal of social media sites, you be forgiven for getting the mistaken impression that Philip O’Doherty is just a local businessman who happens to be chairman of Derry City Football Club. He might be local – but Mr O’Doherty has surprised even some of those who’ve met him, as to just how successful his E&I Engineering group has become.

Cavan gives a hero’s welcome to Solheim Cup sensation Leona Maguire

Move over Taylor Swift, Leona Maguire has her very own girl squad. The golfer (26), who was instrumental in Europe’s Solheim Cup win in Toledo, Ohio, received a raucous homecoming in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. And by her side was her 94-year-old granny Kathleen.