News Headlines: Foreign holidays on cards from July for fully vaccinated, and Dean Rock's deep regret at Dublin's secret training session

Foreign holidays will be back on the cards this summer under plans to be discussed by Cabinet. Restrictions on non-essential travel to the UK are set to be lifted from July, followed by EU countries. Meanwhile, Dublin star forward Dean Rock has admitted their recent Covid breach 'should never have happened'.

Vaccinated people will be able travel abroad for foreign holidays from July under plans to be discussed by Cabinet. A memo is being drafted by the Department of the Taoiseach to clear the way for overseas holidays on a graduated basis over the summer months.

Dublin star Dean Rock has admitted that their recent Covid training breach is “something that never should have happened” with the star forward insisting that the high-profile incident was “deeply regrettable”.

IRISH people will be kicked off WhatsApp unless they agree to a controversial new privacy policy update that lets it connect to Facebook businesses. From this Saturday, your WhatsApp app will tell you that unless you agree to the changes you will lose access to your chat list and, eventually, messages and calls.

The father of a young Irish woman killed alongside two friends in the Air France air disaster in 2009 has welcomed news the airline and Airbus will be prosecuted for manslaughter. Three Irish women, all young doctors, died in the tragedy and their deaths have tormented their families and friends in the intervening years.

A lucrative salary offer of €250,000 to newly hired hospital consultants – with conditions – is one of the cornerstones of the Government’s plan to pick up the pieces in the health service post Covid-19. In return, the specialists must agree to treat only public patients, with no scope to earn private fees.

The worst ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic could have been avoided had the world not “lost” a month at the start of the crisis to indecision and complacency, concludes the first major independent review of the crisis.

Susan Daly’s House B&B has been named by TripAdvisor as its number one in the Top 10 Irish B&Bs for 2021. Ms Daly’s establishment is also ranked as one of the world’s Top 20 in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2021.

A WOMAN sustained “inhumane injuries” and is “incredibly lucky to be alive” after an acid attack, a court has been told. The woman was assaulted, had acid thrown in her eyes, boiling water poured on her and was falsely imprisoned in her home between last Monday and Tuesday, it was alleged.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been accused of behaving like Donald Trump in seeking to have an independent agency do his bidding. TD Paul Murphy of People Before Profit was referring to Mr Martin’s comments in the Dáil that An Taisce should not make an appeal against a planning permission for a new Glanbia plant in Kilkenny.

A marquee erected for a wedding reception at a halting site in South Dublin has been taken down after a court order. A heavy garda presence was in place around the site in Leopardstown on Wednesday afternoon to ensure Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council could undertake the removal.