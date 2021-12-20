News headlines: Fears that workplaces and frontline services will be hit by close contact surge; Appointment of Truss to Brexit role sparks relief in Dublin

One million phone calls to close contacts have been made over the past year. Stock image

Fresh fears that workplaces and frontline services will be hit by close contact surge

Government ministers are worried that close-contact rules will threaten the viability of businesses and frontline services as Omicron rapidly spreads. Staff shortages could hit Garda stations, fire services, factories and warehouses as Omicron takes hold.

Fianna Fáil abandons controversial ‘charity’ lottery and refunds raffle tickets sold so far

Fianna Fáil is calling off its controversial ‘charity’ fundraising raffle intended to raised €500,000 for the party.

The Indo Daily: Sophie Toscan du Plantier — 25 years on from Ireland's most notorious unsolved murder

Long queues for the booster jab mean some are turned away from vaccine centres

Some vaccination centres were forced to turn people away as the clamour for the booster jab led to long queues yesterday.

‘It’s been incredible’ – Rachael Blackmore voted World Sport Star of year by BBC

An incredible year for Rachael Blackmore continued when she was voted BBC World Sport Star last night.

‘It was three days to Christmas and our eight-year-old son had Covid-19’

As some parents decide to keep their children out of school for the last few days before the holidays to reduce the risk of the virus, Alan Caulfield recalls his family’s own locked-down festive period last year.

Sinn Féin TD used taxpayer-funded envelope for Christmas card

Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan used the pre-paid envelopes to send a local voter a card signed by himself and his wife.

Electronics, cosmetics and fashion: consumers paying higher prices this side of Border

Consumers could save hundreds of euro by making a shopping trip to Northern Ireland to avail of cheaper prices for identical Christmas gifts.

Relief among officials in Dublin as Boris puts Truss into Brexit hot-seat

The appointment of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as Britain’s new Brexit negotiator is being cautiously welcomed by the Government.

Permanent quarantine centres set up as China fights variant

China is setting up permanent quarantine facilities across the country as it continues to impose draconian containment policies in the fight against the Omicron variant.