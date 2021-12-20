News headlines: Fears that workplaces and frontline services will be hit by close contact surge; Appointment of Truss to Brexit role sparks relief in Dublin

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie today.
Government ministers are worried that close-contact rules will threaten the viability of businesses and frontline services as Omicron rapidly spreads. Staff shortages could hit Garda stations, fire services, factories and warehouses as Omicron takes hold.
Fianna Fáil is calling off its controversial ‘charity’ fundraising raffle intended to raised €500,000 for the party.
Some vaccination centres were forced to turn people away as the clamour for the booster jab led to long queues yesterday.
An incredible year for Rachael Blackmore continued when she was voted BBC World Sport Star last night.
As some parents decide to keep their children out of school for the last few days before the holidays to reduce the risk of the virus, Alan Caulfield recalls his family’s own locked-down festive period last year.
Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan used the pre-paid envelopes to send a local voter a card signed by himself and his wife.
Consumers could save hundreds of euro by making a shopping trip to Northern Ireland to avail of cheaper prices for identical Christmas gifts.
The appointment of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as Britain’s new Brexit negotiator is being cautiously welcomed by the Government.
China is setting up permanent quarantine facilities across the country as it continues to impose draconian containment policies in the fight against the Omicron variant.