News headlines: Fears of more restrictions as Nphet warns of up to 400 Covid cases in ICUs by January; TDs reported for breach of health rules

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie today.
More than 400 Covid patients could be in hospital ICUs within weeks, overwhelming the country’s critical care capacity, according to a dire forecast of the Omicron surge.
A Dublin schoolboy who detected Covid-19 on two pedestrian crossing buttons and a playground swing is to have his study published in a scientific journal.
A former solicitor jailed for 12 years following the largest fraud trial in the history of the State has been released from prison a year early, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
Your questions about the Covid situation, answered.
Government ministers and politicians from the three main political parties were among those reported to have breached public health guidelines in Leinster House and the Convention Centre.
Broadcaster Mary Kennedy was face to face with a string of stars while presenting RTÉ’s annual Christmas carols show, but admits one big one got away — her own nephew, Dermot Kennedy
Horse racing bosses tried to shut down the operation of private drones at Irish racecourses through complaints to gardaí, the Data Protection Commission, and even the Irish Aviation Authority.
Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary is one of a number of prominent political figures who have been called as witnesses in the two-day trial arising from the so-called Golfgate outing in August 2020.
The hospitality sector is in a “non-stop nightmare” as trading is again curtailed by an 8pm curfew just before Christmas.
The South African doctor who discovered Omicron believes there will be many more variants of Covid-19 in the time ahead and says certain restrictions will likely remain in Ireland.