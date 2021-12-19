News headlines: Fears of more restrictions as Nphet warns of up to 400 Covid cases in ICUs by January; TDs reported for breach of health rules

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie today.

Fears of more restrictions on the way

More than 400 Covid patients could be in hospital ICUs within weeks, overwhelming the country’s critical care capacity, according to a dire forecast of the Omicron surge.

Schoolboy Niall goes viral with swab study

A Dublin schoolboy who detected Covid-19 on two pedestrian crossing buttons and a playground swing is to have his study published in a scientific journal.

Disgraced solicitor who swindled €52m is freed from prison a year early

A former solicitor jailed for 12 years following the largest fraud trial in the history of the State has been released from prison a year early, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Q&A: Why experts fear an Omicron wave — and how new restrictions affect us

Your questions about the Covid situation, answered.

TDs reported for breach of health rules

Government ministers and politicians from the three main political parties were among those reported to have breached public health guidelines in Leinster House and the Convention Centre.

No room at the inn for Dermot as Mary hosts star-studded carols

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy was face to face with a string of stars while presenting RTÉ’s annual Christmas carols show, but admits one big one got away — her own nephew, Dermot Kennedy

Horseracing chiefs asked gardaí for drones ban

Horse racing bosses tried to shut down the operation of private drones at Irish racecourses through complaints to gardaí, the Data Protection Commission, and even the Irish Aviation Authority.

Political elite will swamp Golfgate trial next month

Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary is one of a number of prominent political figures who have been called as witnesses in the two-day trial arising from the so-called Golfgate outing in August 2020.

Hospitality being made ‘scapegoat’ once again

The hospitality sector is in a “non-stop nightmare” as trading is again curtailed by an 8pm curfew just before Christmas.

GP who discovered Omicron warns of more variants

The South African doctor who discovered Omicron believes there will be many more variants of Covid-19 in the time ahead and says certain restrictions will likely remain in Ireland.

