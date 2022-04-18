News headlines: English tourist (24) left in critical condition after latest assault in Dublin; and soaring prices boost pensions of 200,000 public sector staff

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Inflation is boosting the pensions of 200,000 in public sector

Almost 200,000 public servants are benefiting from the surge in inflation as their pension pots are guaranteed to increase in value.

The Indo Daily Select: Catriona Carey, the former Irish hockey player under investigation for fraud

English tourist (24) left in critical condition after latest assault in the capital

An English tourist remains in a critical condition in hospital after being punched in the head in Dublin’s city centre over the weekend.

‘You feel vulnerable’ – teachers face growing problem of online abuse

Post-primary teachers are increasingly subjected to online abuse on social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram.

Holohan row: Other universities reveal they pay for experts on secondment

The paymaster system for civil and public servants who are on secondment remains unclear – with questions around how it is managed following the planned transfer of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College.

Our wettest and sunniest towns revealed



Historical data shows that in a country renowned for rain, Newport in Co Mayo holds the accolade for the highest amounts of rainfall in the land. However, if in need of sunshine, head to Rosslare in Co Wexford, the sunniest town in Ireland.

Political parties to be banned from accepting donations through cryptocurrencies

Parties will be banned from accepting financial donations through cryptocurrencies under new political integrity rules being drafted over fears of Russian interference in Irish elections.

Unrest in Sweden as hard-right party vows to burn Koran

Unrest erupted again in southern Sweden at the weekend despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Koran.

Union leader calls for ‘urgent’ pay hikes for public servants

A senior union leader says there is an “urgent need” for extra pay rises for the country’s 340,000 public servants to stabilise the current wage agreement.