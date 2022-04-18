News headlines: English tourist (24) left in critical condition after latest assault in Dublin; and soaring prices boost pensions of 200,000 public sector staff

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Almost 200,000 public servants are benefiting from the surge in inflation as their pension pots are guaranteed to increase in value.
An English tourist remains in a critical condition in hospital after being punched in the head in Dublin’s city centre over the weekend.
Post-primary teachers are increasingly subjected to online abuse on social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram.
The paymaster system for civil and public servants who are on secondment remains unclear – with questions around how it is managed following the planned transfer of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College.
Historical data shows that in a country renowned for rain, Newport in Co Mayo holds the accolade for the highest amounts of rainfall in the land. However, if in need of sunshine, head to Rosslare in Co Wexford, the sunniest town in Ireland.
Parties will be banned from accepting financial donations through cryptocurrencies under new political integrity rules being drafted over fears of Russian interference in Irish elections.
Unrest erupted again in southern Sweden at the weekend despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Koran.
A senior union leader says there is an “urgent need” for extra pay rises for the country’s 340,000 public servants to stabilise the current wage agreement.