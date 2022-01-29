News headlines: ‘Doctor treating me for ADHD gave me Botox,’ patient claims; one in four of our TDs has another job or source of income

Check out today's top stories from across Independent.ie.

Medicine scandal: ‘Doctor gave me Botox at 16 after diagnosing me with ADHD,’ patient claims

The junior doctor at the centre of the child mental health service (CAMHS) scandal gave Botox injections to a girl he diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the former patient has claimed.

Revealed: the double-jobbing TDs receiving second income

One in every four TDs has a second job or other sources of income apart from a Dáil salary and allowances, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘Delighted’ – family’s joy as businessman held for three years in China on flight home

Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran is due to be re-united with his family in Dublin today after an almost three-year ordeal that saw him barred from leaving China.

‘Some politicians wouldn’t know a day’s work if it hit them’ – Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae is an Independent TD for Kerry but he is also the Dáil’s biggest landlord, a postmaster, a farmer, a service station owner, and runs a plant hire firm in his native Kilgarvan.

Is Omicron now ‘like flu’? What experts say about latest proposal to live with less severe strain of disease

One of the opinions gaining ground as Ireland reached a turning point last week in managing Covid-19 was that we had entered a stage where it could be treated like the flu.

What’s her secret? Meet teetotal landlady ‘Peg’ (92) – still pulling the perfect pint after 66 years

A pub landlady with no intention of retiring is entering her 66th year of pulling pints at the family-run pub in Hospital, Co Limerick.

Medicine scandal: ‘I looked through the files. There was problem after problem in terms of prescribing’

Whistleblower believes ‘head should roll’ over the South Kerry CAMHS scandal.

‘Conveyor belt’ of distressed homes have been offloaded to institutions

Institutional investment in residential housing in Ireland and the rest of Europe has been fuelled by financial regulation and a “conveyor belt” that transferred distressed housing assets to big investors, a new study has claimed.

Filmmaker Sheridan embroiled in seven-year legal row over conveyancy costs in house sale



Jim Sheridan has become mired in a lengthy costs dispute with a Dublin-based firm of solicitors over legal fees incurred in a house sale. Mr Sheridan has claimed the solicitors firm agreed conveyancing fees for €5,000 but that he later received an invoice for €68,000.

‘No way back’ for PM if he misled parliament over parties at No 10

Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister David Frost has said there will be “no way back” for the British prime minister if he is found to have misled parliament about Downing Street parties.

McGrath faces questions over Watt’s €81,000 salary increase

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is set to face questions over Department of Health Secretary-General Robert Watt’s controversial €295,000 salary.