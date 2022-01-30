News headlines: Defence Forces admit they can’t defend the country; and cost of living in Ireland is revealed

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

Defence Forces say they can’t defend the country

The Defence Forces have admitted they are not adequately prepared to meaningfully defend Ireland against an outside attack, according to a draft report into the future of the military.

Families want national inquiry into CAMHS after scandal over children’s mental health services in Kerry

A mother whose son was on anti-depressant medication when he died by suicide in the care of the C hild and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in Dublin wants the HSE to turn its Kerry-focused investigation into a nationwide inquiry.

How the cost of living is driving poorer families to choose eating or heating

As household staples and fuel prices outstrip the official inflation rate, experts predict more hardship

Suspect in murder of Emer O'Loughlin tracked to rehab in Scotland - but was discharged before gardaí knew of whereabouts

The chief suspect for the murder of art student Emer O’Loughlin was tracked down to a drug rehabilitation facility in Scotland, but was discharged before gardaí became aware of his whereabouts, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Sligo abuse suspects threatened gardaí with attack dog

The men suspected of carrying out serious sexual assaults on two teenage girls in Sligo last weekend previously threatened to use a command dog to “attack” gardaí.

DPP will not press charges in Grace abuse case

The garda investigation began four years ago after a whistleblower made a formal complaint about the care of the woman known as Grace, who was allowed to remain in a foster family despite concerns about sexual and physical abuse.

Leaving Cert grade inflation could lead to colleges introducing separate entry exams

Universities fear continued Leaving Cert grade inflation means state exams will not be an appropriate way to determine how college courses are allocated to students in future.

€10m fines for firms breaking new laws

Businesses that breach competition r egulations will face fines of up to €10m — or 10pc of their total worldwide turnover — under a ground-breaking new law to be announced this week.





Matchmaker says RTÉ rejected ads, but seeks a bail-out

RTÉ has been accused of failing to maximise its revenue streams following a row with a matchmaking company over online advertising.

Patients as young as 19 have liver cirrhosis from drinking too much

A leading liver specialist is seeing patients as young as 19 presenting with cirrhosis. Professor John Ryan says it is “shocking” he is dealing with young people daily who have severe liver damage.

Call for tighter regulation of some cosmetic treatments

Sisu Clinic, the chain of cosmetic clinics founded by entrepreneur Pat Phelan, has said its industry “desperately needs” tighter regulation around such products as dermal fillers.