€78m deficit in credit union pension fund has potential to destabilise sector

A huge deficit has emerged in the pension fund covering thousands of credit union staff.

Robert Watt flown out to Dubai for wellness conference as salary fallout continues

Under-fire Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt this week jetted out to Dubai to attend a health and wellness expo, as controversy continues to rage over his €81,000 salary increase.

Garda dealings with murder victim Baiba Saulite due to feature in tribunal of inquiry

Garda dealings with Latvian mother-of-two Baiba Saulite, who was shot dead by a suspected contract killer, are expected to feature in a major tribunal of inquiry due to begin next week.

Doctor’s supervisor cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council

The supervisor of the junior doctor at the centre of the child mental health medication scandal cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council after a whistleblower raised concerns, according to an email seen by the Irish Independent.

Emails before champagne party ‘debunk suggestion it was impromptu event’



Internal Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) emails “debunk” suggestions from the Government that the controversial champagne party in Iveagh House was an impromptu event, Sinn Féin has said.

Children’s rights not always central to decisions to close schools during Covid, says Ombudsman

The rights of children were not always central to decisions around school closures during the pandemic, according to Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon.

Mother claims Dunnes Stores discriminated against her by refusing entry

A woman claims Dunnes Stores discriminated against her as a single mother by refusing her and her children entry to a supermarket during the first pandemic lockdown

Defence Forces say ambassador meeting was held at Russia’s request

The Defence Forces has said the meeting between its chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov was organised following a request by Russia last November.

