Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.
A huge deficit has emerged in the pension fund covering thousands of credit union staff.
Under-fire Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt this week jetted out to Dubai to attend a health and wellness expo, as controversy continues to rage over his €81,000 salary increase.
Garda dealings with Latvian mother-of-two Baiba Saulite, who was shot dead by a suspected contract killer, are expected to feature in a major tribunal of inquiry due to begin next week.
The supervisor of the junior doctor at the centre of the child mental health medication scandal cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council after a whistleblower raised concerns, according to an email seen by the Irish Independent.
Internal Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) emails “debunk” suggestions from the Government that the controversial champagne party in Iveagh House was an impromptu event, Sinn Féin has said.
The rights of children were not always central to decisions around school closures during the pandemic, according to Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon.
A woman claims Dunnes Stores discriminated against her as a single mother by refusing her and her children entry to a supermarket during the first pandemic lockdown
The Defence Forces has said the meeting between its chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov was organised following a request by Russia last November.