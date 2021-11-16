News headlines: Covid cases could fill half of ICU beds in next fortnight; note found on door of tragic Kerry couple’s house

Here are the top stories this morning from across Independent.ie.

Covid-19 patients could take up more than half of the country’s scarce intensive care beds in a surge over the next fortnight

The HSE’s winter plan is forecasting a big rise in Covid-19 patients who may need to be in critical care at the end of this month, occupying up to 164 of the 301 permanent intensive care beds.

Motor insurance companies accused of exploiting the pandemic to boost profits

Insurers saw their profits jump to a 10-year high last year when most people were forced to stay off the roads due to lockdowns.

Pressure grows on HSE to step up roll-out of booster jabs as peak of wave still to hit

The HSE has come under pressure to ramp up the rollout of the vaccine booster programme as Covid-19 puts a huge strain on the hospital system.

Note on door where tragic elderly couple found dead

A note on the door of the house in Dromneavane in Kenmare where an elderly couple were found dead at the weekend is helping gardaí with their investigations into the tragic death of the husband and wife.

The Indo Daily: Sean Quinn and the ‘forgotten’ €100,000 wedding cake

Liverpool hospital bomber named as police arrest a fourth man after raids

British police have identified the suspect behind an explosion which engulfed a taxi in flames outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday, a blast the authorities have declared a terrorist incident.

Japanese recycling used adult nappies to create fuel

Local authorities are collecting the soiled nappies – which traditionally went for waste incineration – from retirement homes and converting them into two-inch long pellets which are then burned to heat the water in the town of Houki’s public baths.

Ivan Yates: My role in one of the most far-reaching political events in Irish history

The former Minister for Agriculture recalls his war of words with Larry Goodman as he dealt with the tumultuous aftermath of the tribunal and describes how the affair shook up the cosy relationship between government and business.

Explainer: Why hospitals are in a winter crisis despite high Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Although so many of the twists in this pandemic have been impossible to forecast, there are questions on whether a lack of forward planning may be partly to blame for where we are.

Man guilty of criminal Eamon Kelly’s murder has link to terror group

A Dublin man who was part of the “murder gang” involved in the fatal shooting of veteran criminal Eamon Kelly has been a target of anti-terror gardaí for decades.

Regulator wants to fine Eir a record €11.5m for overcharging 71,000

Eir faces the prospect of the largest-ever fine from Ireland’s telecoms regulator for overcharging.