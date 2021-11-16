News headlines: Covid cases could fill half of ICU beds in next fortnight; note found on door of tragic Kerry couple’s house

Here are the top stories this morning from across Independent.ie.
The HSE’s winter plan is forecasting a big rise in Covid-19 patients who may need to be in critical care at the end of this month, occupying up to 164 of the 301 permanent intensive care beds.
Insurers saw their profits jump to a 10-year high last year when most people were forced to stay off the roads due to lockdowns.
The HSE has come under pressure to ramp up the rollout of the vaccine booster programme as Covid-19 puts a huge strain on the hospital system.
A note on the door of the house in Dromneavane in Kenmare where an elderly couple were found dead at the weekend is helping gardaí with their investigations into the tragic death of the husband and wife.
British police have identified the suspect behind an explosion which engulfed a taxi in flames outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday, a blast the authorities have declared a terrorist incident.
Local authorities are collecting the soiled nappies – which traditionally went for waste incineration – from retirement homes and converting them into two-inch long pellets which are then burned to heat the water in the town of Houki’s public baths.
The former Minister for Agriculture recalls his war of words with Larry Goodman as he dealt with the tumultuous aftermath of the tribunal and describes how the affair shook up the cosy relationship between government and business.
Although so many of the twists in this pandemic have been impossible to forecast, there are questions on whether a lack of forward planning may be partly to blame for where we are.
A Dublin man who was part of the “murder gang” involved in the fatal shooting of veteran criminal Eamon Kelly has been a target of anti-terror gardaí for decades.
Eir faces the prospect of the largest-ever fine from Ireland’s telecoms regulator for overcharging.