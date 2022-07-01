News headlines: Counties with the highest Covid rates revealed; Budget plan to give families €200 electricity grant again

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning in one place.

Pre-budget plans include possible repeat of €200 electricity bill cut

Households could see electricity bills reduced by another €200 next year under plans being discussed by the Government ahead of the Budget.

‘Aer Lingus made no attempt to help, it was ridiculously bad customer service’ – couple have to start honeymoon a day late



A Tipperary couple were heading off on their honeymoon for the second time in two days yesterday evening, after their Aer Lingus flight was cancelled at the last minute on Wednesday. In the early hours of the morning the couple received a text message from the airline to say their flight was cancelled due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Counties with the highest Covid rates are revealed as GPs warn on self-isolation



Nine counties now have a reported Covid incidence rate of over 280 per 100,000. The measure lags behind the full level of infection sweeping the country and is based on free HSE PCR tests.

Houses in most areas of country out of reach for people on average income

Property prices will moderate over the next year, but they have risen so much in the past decade that buying in most places remains out of reach for many people on average incomes. The Indo Daily: Teflon Don - Why Donald Trump isn’t going away

The Indo Daily: Teflon Don – Why Donald Trump isn’t going away

Snow Patrol’s McDaid says Sheeran ‘like a brother’ after their copyright dispute win



Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid has described music star Ed Sheeran as ”like a brother” as he speaks about a copyright dispute the pair won earlier this year.

Tory deputy chief whip resigns after drunken incident, in further blow to Boris Johnson

The UK government deputy chief whip has resigned following a drunken incident in which he "embarrassed myself and other people". 'Giant crocodile' causes unrest on streets of the Philippines Russia’s sudden retreat from Snake Island gives hope for exports of Odesa grain Russian forces yesterday abandoned Ukraine’s Snake Island, ending one of the longest-running battles of the war in a victory for Kyiv that raises hopes that a blockade on critical grain exports from Odesa could be lifted. ‘Alarming increase’ in road deaths this year as TDs told of worst affected counties An “alarming increase” in road deaths has seen 32 more people die than at the same point last year, TDs have been told.

Farmer with property debts gets €3m write-off in return for payment of only €8,000

A farmer has had almost €3m in debt written off in return for a lump-sum payment of just €8,000. The personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) for Geraldine Ann Farrell (56) was approved by the High Court.

Midlands town unites on radical low-carbon plan in the race to turn tide against climate change

A huge community effort is inspiring a midlands town to turn the tide against climate change and become Ireland’s first low-carbon centre.

Involuntary psychiatric detention orders on rise as mental health watchdog criticises garda requests

The number of patients detained against their will in psychiatric units rose from 1,919 in 2020 to 1,971 last year, the country’s mental health watchdog revealed yesterday.