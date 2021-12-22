News headlines: Counties where Omicron taking hold revealed; and Rose of Tralee to allow entries from trans and married women

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.
Dublin is now an Omicron hotspot as the highly infectious variant of Covid-19 tightens its grip across the country, accounting for two-thirds of confirmed cases of the virus.
The Rose of Tralee is to expand its qualifying criteria in a bid to make the festival more inclusive.
Pandemic or not, Matthew Holmes reasoned, he could not wait any longer to make Priscila Perez Digon his wife.
Leinster have shut down their UCD headquarters for a second time in a bid to alleviate the rapid spread of Covid-19 through their ranks over Christmas.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a powerful figure in Irish horse racing and is also one of Ireland’s biggest landowners, has been ordered to pay more than £554m (€650m) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, over their two children.
Plans and preparations to travel for Christmas would have been made before the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Do I stay or do I go? Here are some tips to minimise risk.
Getting married while the world is in the grip of a pandemic is not the dream of most couples. But love finds a way.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned his ministers to stay on message and not to speculate about further Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days at a Cabinet meeting yesterday.
The year is due to close out with a total of zero affordable purchase homes being delivered over the course of 2021. This is despite €310m being set aside in a Government fund to provide such properties on local authority lands
Joe Biden fell three times attempting to board Air Force One on his way to Atlanta. America’s oldest president (78) recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before leaving to meet with Asian American community leaders.