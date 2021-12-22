News headlines: Counties where Omicron taking hold revealed; and Rose of Tralee to allow entries from trans and married women

New measures to tackle the spread of Omicron have not been ruled out (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing Omicron infection (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Omicron confirmed in more counties as doctors brace for post-Christmas surge

Dublin is now an Omicron hotspot as the highly infectious variant of Covid-19 tightens its grip across the country, accounting for two-thirds of confirmed cases of the virus.

Rose of Tralee shake-up will allow married and trans women to take part in festival for first time

The Rose of Tralee is to expand its qualifying criteria in a bid to make the festival more inclusive.

‘We survived lockdown together and didn’t waste any more time in getting married. When you know, you know’

Pandemic or not, Matthew Holmes reasoned, he could not wait any longer to make Priscila Perez Digon his wife.

'If we won, we won', says son of embarrassed GAA raffle organiser in Father-Ted style moment

Leinster shut down HQ as Covid claims Munster clash

Leinster have shut down their UCD headquarters for a second time in a bid to alleviate the rapid spread of Covid-19 through their ranks over Christmas.

The Irish horse racing empire of sheikh at centre of €650m custody settlement

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a powerful figure in Irish horse racing and is also one of Ireland’s biggest landowners, has been ordered to pay more than £554m (€650m) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, over their two children.

Should I stay or should I go? Christmas travel tips to avoid Covid-19

Plans and preparations to travel for Christmas would have been made before the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Do I stay or do I go? Here are some tips to minimise risk.

The Indo Daily: So long, 2021 — Part 1: The Year in News

So long, 2021: Part 1 - The Year in News

Love trumps the pandemic but the wedding industry remains in turmoil

Getting married while the world is in the grip of a pandemic is not the dream of most couples. But love finds a way.

Martin warns ministers not to speculate on restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned his ministers to stay on message and not to speculate about further Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days at a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

No affordable purchase homes will have been delivered over the course of 2021

The year is due to close out with a total of zero affordable purchase homes being delivered over the course of 2021. This is despite €310m being set aside in a Government fund to provide such properties on local authority lands

Fears for Biden’s fitness for office after he falls three times while boarding plane

Joe Biden fell three times attempting to board Air Force One on his way to Atlanta. America’s oldest president (78) recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before leaving to meet with Asian American community leaders.