News headlines: Coalition crisis amid Simon Harris leak claims and TD’s resignation; plans underway to overhaul Ireland's coronavirus measures

Coalition plunged into chaos as FF’s MacSharry quits



The Coalition has been plunged into disarray amid accusations of a Cabinet minister leaking details of the controversial Katherine Zappone appointment and the resignation of a Fianna Fáil TD over the long-running saga.

‘No suspect or smoking gun in Baby John case,’ insist gardaí

Gardaí have not identified any suspect in the murder case of ‘Baby John’, who was found dead on a Co Kerry beach 37 years ago, but hope that new DNA samples will help identify relatives.

No repeat of 2014’s ‘Garthgate’ as three gigs pencilled in for Croke Park next year



Croke Park chiefs have indicated they will use their quota of special events licences for three dates in September next year amid a storm of speculation that Garth Brooks will occupy that slot.

Easing of pandemic restrictions on cards as jabs take effect, but school outbreaks treble

Plans are under way to scale back Covid-19 testing and reduce the number of days close contacts have to restrict their movements in an overhaul of the State’s pandemic health measures.

Rising costs and lack of staff worry hospitality businesses

Business owners in the hospitality sector do not have confidence in the future of their venues, citing increasing costs and a lack of staff as major problems.

Largest facilitator of child sex abuse imagery will serve 27 years in US jail

The Irishman who became the world’s largest facilitator of child sex abuse imagery will remain a risk to children no matter where he ends up after serving his lengthy jail term, US officials have warned.

Acceleration of rural broadband roll-out won’t happen for years, says head of plan

The company building the National Broadband Plan has poured cold water on the Government’s promise of an acceleration to the State-backed roll-out.

Watch: Simon Coveney survives vote of no confidence after Fianna Fáil rebellion fails to materialise

Homes infested as cockroaches and bedbugs hitch a ride in holiday luggage

Pest controllers said the resumption of non-essential trips abroad over the summer was behind the sharp rise in cases they had been tackling across Ireland as holidaymakers unwittingly transport the insects back home in their luggage.