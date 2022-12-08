News headlines: Catriona Carey’s old home goes on market for €550k a month after repossession; Strep A threat raises penicillin shortage fears

Here are the top stories on Indepednent.ie this morning.

Swindler Catriona Carey’s old home goes on market for €550k a month after repossession

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey’s former home is back on the market, with an asking price of more than half-a-million euro.

Hot drinks, extra layers and more sex – top tips to survive the big chill

As the anticipated cold snap arrives, it’s not just staying cosy and warm that’s important, but protecting our health too. Sharply dropping temperatures are associated with poorer health outcomes, from heart attacks to strokes and arthritis. Here are our top five ways to stay warm during the current cold spell that won’t break the bank.

Family of killed Capitol police officer refuse to shake hands with top Republican at medal ceremony

The Indo Daily: Keane Mulready-Woods – Murdered, Dismembered, and only 17

GPs express worries over shortage of antibiotics to fight strep A bacteria

GPs yesterday voiced concerns about a shortage of penicillin – the first line treatment for Strep A infection – as it was confirmed that a four-year-old child has died from the bug.

Coldest weather since Beast from the East as -6C temperatures and wintry showers on way



Ireland is to experience subzero temperatures from today as an Arctic air mass moves over the country, bringing the coldest weather since Storm Emma four years ago.

‘But I can’t dance’ — 2FM DJ Carl is latest contestant on RTÉ’s DWTS

RTÉ radio host Carl Mullan is relishing the chance to get super-fit after being unveiled as one of the 11 celebrities on Dancing with the Stars.

Home for Christmas: ‘I broke down crying when I got the keys to my own apartment’

Justin Cannon (52), from Dublin, was homeless for 14 years and said the most important thing people can do this Christmas is “stop and talk to the homeless person on the street, listen to their story”.

Interest rate cuts to follow as inflation ‘peaks’ – State Street

Inflation has passed its peak, setting the scene for the current round of bruising interest rate hikes to begin to go into reverse by late 2023 led by the US, analysts at global money manager State Street think.

QAnon, a dark prince and a plot to seize German parliament

German police said yesterday they had uncovered a real-life conspiracy by far-right militants led by a disgruntled aristocrat to storm the country’s parliament, seize power and install him as king.

‘Teachers will resign rather than give up a career break or job-share,’ warns union

Teachers who are on career breaks or are job-sharing will resign their posts if they are forced to return to full-time teaching, a member of the ASTI standing committee has said.

Icy weather to multiply the expense of heating our homes

Imminent freezing weather will lead to a massive increase in household energy bills.

Associate of cartel boss Kinahan turns state witness in south Italy

A close associate of crime boss Daniel Kinahan has reportedly turned state witness and is cooperating with authorities in Italy, the man’s home country.

ICA members warned they could be sued for defamation over WhatsApp chat comments

Members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) have been told they could be sued for defamation over comments made in their local WhatsApp conversations.