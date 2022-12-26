News headlines: Car models with highest NCT failure rate revealed; Gardaí issue requests to speak with at least 20 witnesses in Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case

The top stories on Independent.ie today...
GARDAÍ have issued official requests via government agencies and Interpol to speak to at least 20 witnesses in France and the UK, who are thought to have information that could help the cold-case review of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
An analysis of NCT test results on almost 1.42m vehicles last year reveals a majority of 79 of the 200 most popular car models on Irish roads failed the test.
Gardaí are investigating if a man who died on Christmas Eve had been attacked by up to four men armed with hammers in his Louth home.
There will be an icy start to this St Stephen’s Day with a Status Yellow warning in place, while scattered showers and sleet are forecast for later today.
Households will spend on average €900 extra over the Christmas period and during the January sales this year despite the cost-of-living crisis.
Night raids, demolitions and harassment are part of life in the ancient heartland of the Christmas story.
A deadly blizzard pummelled Buffalo, New York, yesterday, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that swept across the United States.
Fine Gael ministers feared the Land Development Agency (LDA) would seek to acquire significant amounts of land for new housing on the site of Leopardstown Racecourse.
A slew of shopping centres open at 9am today while the country’s two biggest department stores, Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Dublin, open at 10am, offering reductions of up to 50pc across fashion, accessories, footwear, childrenswear and homewares.
The truth is that we are just three Christmases in to this pandemic. We are still trying to get to grips with how to have a safe Christmas. And we know that if we do not get it right, Christmas can come at a heavy price.
Leo Varadkar has said he finds it "impossible to explain" why children have to wait so long to be assessed for special needs, but added that solving the issue will be difficult.
This year was on track to be Ireland’s warmest ever until the big freeze of early December – and it could still claim the record.
Gardaí and the Department of Justice are relaunching a national domestic violence awareness campaign over the Christmas period.