News headlines: At least 137 dead in Ukraine and 100,000 flee for their lives after 'barbaric' attacks; Sinn Féin TD resigns from party over 'psychological warfare'

Smoke rises from outside an intelligence building yesterday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Russia hit with heavy sanctions as invasion branded ‘barbaric’

Vladimir Putin's “barbaric” tyranny plunged Europe into war on a scale not seen since 1945 as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv last night.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne resigns from party over ‘psychological warfare’

In a statement issued late on Thursday night, Violet Wynne, a first-time TD in the Clare constituency, said she had not renewed her membership of Sinn Féin and made several specific allegations against the party and how it treated her since she was elected to the Dáil in 2020.





Helen McEntee refuses to say if Tayto boss gave any other donations

Justice Minister Minister Helen McEntee is refusing to say if she received any other political donations from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle, apart from the €4,200 which breached political funding rules.

Over 1,700 anti-war protesters arrested in Russia

Russian police arrested more than 1, 000 people at anti-war demonstrations across the country yesterday, as authorities warned that any “negative comments” about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine would be treated as “treason”.

How a day of horror unfolded across Ukraine after Putin declared war on TV

At just before 3am Irish time, Vladimir Putin declared war. He did it on television, in an address to the Russian nation just as the population was waking up.

Agent pulls form asking for tenants’ PPS and bank details

An estate agent’s has removed an online “tenant form” that asked people interested in viewing properties for their bank details and their Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

Director Jim Sheridan alleges negligence by law firm hired to handle sale of lavish home

Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan has made claims of negligence against a law firm he hired to handle the sale of his former multi- million-euro seafront home, Martha’s Vineyard, in Dalkey.

Hospital theatres lie ‘idle’ after 5pm amid soaring waiting lists

Hospital operating theatres are lying idle, despite surgeons being desperate to operate on patients as waiting lists reach “frightening” levels, it emerged yesterday.

Rapid-response plan drawn up in event of new Covid surge

The Government is working to put in place a plan for a rapid response to any indication that the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic will worsen.