News headlines: At least 137 dead in Ukraine and 100,000 flee for their lives after 'barbaric' attacks; Sinn Féin TD resigns from party over 'psychological warfare'

Vladimir Putin's “barbaric” tyranny plunged Europe into war on a scale not seen since 1945 as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv last night.
In a statement issued late on Thursday night, Violet Wynne, a first-time TD in the Clare constituency, said she had not renewed her membership of Sinn Féin and made several specific allegations against the party and how it treated her since she was elected to the Dáil in 2020.
Justice Minister Minister Helen McEntee is refusing to say if she received any other political donations from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle, apart from the €4,200 which breached political funding rules.
Russian police arrested more than 1, 000 people at anti-war demonstrations across the country yesterday, as authorities warned that any “negative comments” about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine would be treated as “treason”.
At just before 3am Irish time, Vladimir Putin declared war. He did it on television, in an address to the Russian nation just as the population was waking up.
An estate agent’s has removed an online “tenant form” that asked people interested in viewing properties for their bank details and their Personal Public Service (PPS) number.
Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan has made claims of negligence against a law firm he hired to handle the sale of his former multi- million-euro seafront home, Martha’s Vineyard, in Dalkey.
Hospital operating theatres are lying idle, despite surgeons being desperate to operate on patients as waiting lists reach “frightening” levels, it emerged yesterday.
The Government is working to put in place a plan for a rapid response to any indication that the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic will worsen.