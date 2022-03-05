News headlines: ‘All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you,’ Zelensky attacks Nato over lack of no-fly zone

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this morning.
In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Nato for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia's hands as it escalates its attack from the air.
On the Polish border with Ukraine, the Medyka sports hall provides beds for 350 refugees each night, report Fionnán Sheahan and Mark Condren.
From its humble roots in 1983, the Women’s Mini Marathon has grown into a massive cultural event, writes Kathy Donaghy.
Insurance companies have been accused of turning Ireland into “treasure island” with claims they are on course to make super-profits this year.
Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister over a bombshell interview she gave to Oprah Winfrey.
A British journalist was shot and wounded in a violent ambush near the Ukrainian capital.
Safe in a Dublin hotel since their arrival on Wednesday, Iryna Matiashchuk’s family are among first to be placed in temporary accommodation, writes Catherine Fegan.
A week ago, Vladimir Putin seemed unstoppable. His troops had crossed into Ukraine in overwhelming numbers, and it seemed it was a matter of days until resistance was crushed. But a week can be a long time in war. Mr Putin cut a diminished figure as he met the same National Security Council by video link from an undisclosed location on Thursday.
It seems there really is no place like home when it comes to the family featured on tomorrow night’s Room to Improve. Hilary and husband Paul Fairbrother were renting a two-bedroom apartment in Dublin’s Castleknock with their two young children Finn (3) and Evie (20 months) and needed a bigger space for their growing family.
A mega-mansion in Los Angeles, California that sellers have called “America’s most expensive residence” has been sold for $126m, a fraction of its original asking price of $500m.
