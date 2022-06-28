News headlines: Abusers face 10 years in jail under new domestic violence strategy; Joe Brolly says GAA must take action on ‘out of control’ Armagh

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Criminal penalties for domestic abusers will double to 10 years in prison and double the number of refuge spaces will be created under a €360m plan to try to end domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.
A couple’s secret ownership of a luxury Spanish property when they successfully applied to have millions of euro in debt written off “beggars belief”, their mortgage lender has told the High Court.
Joe Brolly says the Armagh apparent eye-gouger will be banned for at least a year, but the GAA needs to investigate "deliberate assaults” on Galway players during the game.
The highest rate of Covid-19 is now being seen in 35- to 44-year-olds as numbers with the virus in hospital continue to climb.
A Russian missile destroyed a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine yesterday, continuing Vladimir Putin’s attacks on civilians living far behind the front line.
Despite the rise in remote working, the demand to live and work in Grand Canal Dock is still very much alive.
Stricter rules on tractor driver licences, which would restrict the weight and speed of vehicles driven by younger operators, are being considered by the European Commission.
The chief executive of AIB, Dr Colin Hunt, is to receive an award for business leadership at a black-tie dinner just a week after his bank was hit with a record €97 million fine for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has said she does not regret voting for the Northern Ireland Protocol which she now says is disastrous, suggesting that she endorsed it in the expectation it would be changed.
Liz McMahon, from Mornington, Co Meath, has two sons with a rare degenerative muscular disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). But while Luke (4) has a severe disability, Sean (2) is perfectly healthy because he was treated early.
Jill Dando may have been mistakenly murdered by a hitman hired to kill another blonde BBC journalist, according to documents submitted to a French court