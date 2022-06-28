News headlines: Abusers face 10 years in jail under new domestic violence strategy; Joe Brolly says GAA must take action on ‘out of control’ Armagh

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Abusers face 10 years in jail under €360m domestic violence strategy

Criminal penalties for domestic abusers will double to 10 years in prison and double the number of refuge spaces will be created under a €360m plan to try to end domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

‘It beggars belief’ – lender supports bid to end ‘psychic swindler’ debt deal

A couple’s secret ownership of a luxury Spanish property when they successfully applied to have millions of euro in debt written off “beggars belief”, their mortgage lender has told the High Court.

Joe Brolly: Croke Park eye-gouger will get a year’s ban but GAA must take action on ‘out of control’ Armagh

Joe Brolly says the Armagh apparent eye-gouger will be banned for at least a year, but the GAA needs to investigate "deliberate assaults” on Galway players during the game.

The Indo Daily: The Sunday Shame – Joe Brolly on eye-gouging and violence at GAA matches

Highest rate of Covid now among 35- to 44-year-olds as numbers in hospital with virus climb further

The highest rate of Covid-19 is now being seen in 35- to 44-year-olds as numbers with the virus in hospital continue to climb.

‘Appalling’ attack kills at least 10 as Russian strike destroys shopping centre crowded with civilians

A Russian missile destroyed a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine yesterday, continuing Vladimir Putin’s attacks on civilians living far behind the front line.

Nicola Anderson: Silicon Docks may be starting to buzz again but even well-off workers struggle with housing

Despite the rise in remote working, the demand to live and work in Grand Canal Dock is still very much alive.

New rules for young tractor drivers being proposed

Stricter rules on tractor driver licences, which would restrict the weight and speed of vehicles driven by younger operators, are being considered by the European Commission.

Award for AIB chief just a week after bank’s record €97m tracker mortgage fine

The chief executive of AIB, Dr Colin Hunt, is to receive an award for business leadership at a black-tie dinner just a week after his bank was hit with a record €97 million fine for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

Truss has no regrets about voting for protocol as ‘we needed to get Brexit done’

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has said she does not regret voting for the Northern Ireland Protocol which she now says is disastrous, suggesting that she endorsed it in the expectation it would be changed.

Two brothers have rare disorder but one avoided severe disability due to early test and treatment

Liz McMahon, from Mornington, Co Meath, has two sons with a rare degenerative muscular disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). But while Luke (4) has a severe disability, Sean (2) is perfectly healthy because he was treated early.

Lawyers claim Jill Dando may have been victim of mistaken identity

Jill Dando may have been mistakenly murdered by a hitman hired to kill another blonde BBC journalist, according to documents submitted to a French court