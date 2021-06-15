News headlines: 400,000 who got one dose of AstraZeneca warned not to go abroad; Irish scientists discover why some Covid patients get life-threatening blood clots

More than 400,000 people who are waiting for a second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have been told they cannot travel abroad. Meanwhile, Scientists at the RSCI in Dublin have identified how some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots.

Foreign travel ban for 400,000 with only one AstraZeneca vaccine dose

The “vaccine bonus” for those who are a month on from their first AstraZeneca jab does not involve foreign travel, the updated advice from the HSE has warned. People in their 60s, and a significant number of those with underlying conditions, have been left waiting for a second dose of the vaccine, which will take at least eight weeks, but may be even longer for many.

Irish scientists discover why some Covid patients get life-threatening blood clots

Scientists at the RSCI in Dublin have identified how some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots. The researchers said the findings could lead to therapies that prevent it from happening.

Colleges get green light to reopen with large-scale lectures to resume from September

After more than a year of online learning, all students in higher and further education will be back on site in the autumn. Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has told Minister Simon Harris that colleges can prepare for the resumption of maximum attendances, including large-scale lectures.

Political parties may escape sanction over fake pollsters

Political parties are likely to escape any sanction for posing as fake pollsters because the State’s ethics watchdog says it does not have the powers to investigate the controversy.

Search continues for Irish man Cian McLaughlin who went missing while hiking in the US

The search continues for an Irish man who has been missing for almost a week after he was seen hiking in a US national park. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has published an appeal for Cian McLaughin (27) who was last seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 8.

‘My wife got a phone call to say I was dead’ – ex-Ireland footballer Clive Clarke on sudden cardiac arrest at 27

For one former Irish footballer, Clive Clarke, who lost his career and almost lost his life to a sudden cardiac arrest at a football match, the sight of Christian Eriksen and his grief-stricken team-mates and family in Copenhagen didn’t really bring back memories of his own episode, as the impact of his own heart attack is there every single day.

Joe Biden vows to defend Nato allies in effort to shore up US Russia, China strategy

US President Joe Biden told fellow Nato leaders the defence of Europe, Turkey and Canada was a “sacred obligation” for the United States, a marked shift from his predecessor Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw from the military alliance.

Aer Lingus caught out by Stobart Air liquidation

Aer Lingus was caught unawares by Stobart Air’s collapse last Friday as there had been a breakdown in communications at a senior level between the two carriers, the Irish Independent understands.

Key decision on mixing vaccine types is due within weeks

Crucial decisions on whether to mix first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be made in the next two weeks or so, it has emerged. A spokesman for the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which provides recommendations on Covid-19 vaccines, said further evidence on this was expected in the coming weeks.

InFocus: Returning to the office - 'Staff can't be victimised if they don't want to be vaccinated'

Employers who don’t allow a mix of working from the office and from home in future will find it difficult to keep staff, an employment law expert has warned. The HR Suite managing director Caroline Reidy said workers who choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 cannot be victimised or disadvantaged.