News headlines: 136,000 to isolate at home for Christmas; Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing girl

Nearly 136,000 people forced to go into isolation over Christmas

More than 135,000 people will be isolating at home this Christmas due to Covid-19, with close to 50,000 of them confined to their bedrooms.

Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing girl (13)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Clondalkin in Dublin since Saturday.

Omicron leaves hospitals in worse position than a year ago, despite vaccines

The health service is under more pressure now that it was this time last year, despite a world-leading vaccination programme.

Dublin Zoo announces big plans for the next decade ahead of 200th anniversary

Dublin Zoo will next year open new habitats for both the red pandas and the snow leopards which will mimic their natural environment of the Himalayas.

25 years after her brutal murder in west Cork, 25 key questions in hunt for Sophie’s killer

The French film-maker was found dead on this day in 1996, and gardaí insist the case is still open, writes Ralph Riegel.





Meghan Markle may testify in Prince Andrew’s sex case

Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in a civil suit against the Duke of York brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

‘It was wonderful to give her the comfort of her own home – it meant the world to us’

While lights twinkle on Christmas trees all over the country, the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has illuminated the Garden of Light at its offices in Dublin to remember the 9,000 people who lost their lives to cancer this year – and also to thank the night nurses who cared for them in their final hours.

Surge in surrendered pets shows sad truth about ‘designer dogs’

Ireland is now considered the European capital of both licensed and unlicensed puppy farms. This year Dogs Trust cared for 130 puppy farm victims: a record for the animal welfare charity.

Flight logs show Trump flew with his children on Epstein’s jet

Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a beauty queen, and a senior aide to Bill Clinton.

Family releases fresh photo of Sophie to mark anniversary amid hopes of cold case review by gardaí

The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier have issued a fresh portrait picture of her to support a special memorial campaign to mark the 25th anniversary of the French film-maker’s murder.