News headlines: 136,000 to isolate at home for Christmas; Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing girl

More than 135,000 people will be isolating at home this Christmas due to Covid-19, with close to 50,000 of them confined to their bedrooms.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Clondalkin in Dublin since Saturday.
The health service is under more pressure now that it was this time last year, despite a world-leading vaccination programme.
Dublin Zoo will next year open new habitats for both the red pandas and the snow leopards which will mimic their natural environment of the Himalayas.
The French film-maker was found dead on this day in 1996, and gardaí insist the case is still open, writes Ralph Riegel.
Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in a civil suit against the Duke of York brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
While lights twinkle on Christmas trees all over the country, the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has illuminated the Garden of Light at its offices in Dublin to remember the 9,000 people who lost their lives to cancer this year – and also to thank the night nurses who cared for them in their final hours.
Ireland is now considered the European capital of both licensed and unlicensed puppy farms. This year Dogs Trust cared for 130 puppy farm victims: a record for the animal welfare charity.
Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a beauty queen, and a senior aide to Bill Clinton.
The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier have issued a fresh portrait picture of her to support a special memorial campaign to mark the 25th anniversary of the French film-maker’s murder.